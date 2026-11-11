Health minister criticises Reform’s Senedd boycott

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Reform UK’s boycott of Senedd proceedings “lets many people in Wales down”, health minister Mabon ap Gwynfor has said.

Reform Senedd members were noticeably absent from proceedings on Wednesday November 11 in protest at a speaking ban given to Caerdydd Penarth MS Joe Martin.

During business questions on Tuesday November 10, Mr Martin claimed white British people were being replaced in parts of the UK.

The Llywydd, or Presiding Officer, Huw Irranca-Davies, ruled the remarks were “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

In a later ruling, he said Mr Martin would not be called to speak in the Siambr until he made a formal apology.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “Whilst it is always possible to raise legitimate policy matters in relation to immigration in this Siambr, the focus of that contribution on race and ethnicity was clearly discriminatory, offensive and detracted from the dignity of the Senedd.

“This is not the first time the member has pushed the boundaries in his contributions, and I have previously warned him about his conduct.”

Mr ap Gwynfor, the cabinet minister for health and care, criticised Reform members for staying away as he took questions on Wednesday.

He said: “Questions have been tabled by them on GP services in Carmarthenshire, on rural health care – and other members had also prepared for those questions – and there is no opportunity to scrutinise and ask those questions, which lets many people in Wales down.

“And I think there’s huge disappointment that the people of Wales aren’t being served as they should be by their politicians.”

Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates also criticised Reform for not attending. He said the party was putting “performative and petulant politics ahead of representing the people that they were elected to serve”.

‘Standards’

At the end of health questions, Plaid Cymru MS Carrie Harper raised a point of order about Reform’s absence.

She called for the Llywydd to clarify that his ruling does not prevent legitimate debate on immigration, but “simply requires members to abide by the standards of this Siambr”.

She added: “On Remembrance Day, when we remember those who sacrificed so much in defence of our democracy and our freedoms, is it not particularly important that all of us respect our democratic institutions by turning up, by scrutinising the important issues before us on health, on local government, and representing the people who have sent us here?”

Other members applauded her comments.

Responding, Mr Irranca-Davies said: “We are not standing in the way of robust debate or in terms of different political opinions being expressed in this chamber, but it’s within the conduct that we expect from members and within the Standing Orders as well. I’ve made my ruling very clear indeed.”