Health minister Eluned Morgan set to become next Welsh Labour leader
Eluned Morgan is set to become the new leader of Welsh Labour and the likely first minister of Wales, after no other candidates entered the race.
She will replace Vaughan Gething, who announced his resignation last week after a torrid four months in office, featuring rows over donations and sacked ministers.
Baroness Morgan, 57, the current Welsh health minister, was the only contender to be the Welsh Labour Party’s new leader as nominations closed at midday on Wednesday.
Once confirmed she will be the first woman to lead the Welsh Government.
Baroness Morgan does not automatically become Welsh Labour leader, with the party’s procedures committee to meet first. A decision from the committee is expected later today.
While she is expected to be formally announced as party leader, she would not immediately become first minister, with that requiring a confirmation vote in the Senedd.
Recess
The Senedd is currently on recess until September, and it would need to be recalled for her to take over sooner.
That will not happen until the conclusion of the Labour leadership contest and current First Minister Mr Gething tenders his resignation to the King.
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones, can then recall the Senedd, providing adequate notice for members to attend.
Members can vote remotely, providing they are in the UK.
Welsh Conservatives have already said they will be asking for a recall if she wins, with party leader Andrew RT Davies saying this would “give Wales greater stability”.
But Plaid Cymru has repeatedly called for a snap election with party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth insisting that Baroness Morgan’s leadership will be “more of the same”.
He said: “Eluned Morgan will today become the third Labour leader in Wales in three months.
“She knows that for Welsh Government to have legitimacy in such circumstances, a fresh election is needed, as Labour themselves called for when both UK and Scottish governments went through successive leadership changes.
“But they won’t allow an election, and will do all they can, including teaming up with the Conservatives, to stop that happening, it seems.”
Mr RT Davies has previously branded calls for a snap Senedd election “hot-headed”.
If an election was held, Senedd rules mean another one would have to be held in 2026.
Labour’s ruling body had originally set a timeline of having a new Labour leader in place on September 14, with them taking over as first minister on September 18.
Support
Baroness Morgan won the support of the majority of the Labour group, with few MSs, including Hannah Blythyn and outgoing First Minister Vaughan Gething not having indicated support for anyone.
Lee Waters, the MS for Llanelli, has declined to nominate anyone.
Baroness Morgan has been the Senedd member for Mid and West Wales since 2016 and a peer in the House of Lords since 2011.
She is currently listed as being on a leave of absence in the Lords.
From 1994 to 2009 Baroness Morgan was a member of the European Parliament.
Baroness Morgan has promoted herself as a “unity candidate”, with the Labour group having become fractured in recent months following a series of rows involving Mr Gething and donations he took during the last leadership election earlier this year.
The race to replace the First Minister began after four members of his government quit en masse last week, criticising his leadership.
Mr Gething then announced he was standing down having only taken over as leader in March.
Donation
During the last leadership race Mr Gething took a £200,000 donation for his leadership campaign from a company owned by a man twice convicted of environmental offences, which led to some members of his own party criticising his judgment.
Last month Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd, after rows over the donation, and his decision to sack Delyn MS Ms Blythyn as a minister.
All the other potential candidates who were expected to run in the Labour leadership race threw their support behind Baroness Morgan.
This includes Jeremy Miles, who ran against Mr Gething in the last leadership race and was one of the four people to quit his government last week.
Mr Miles made a surprise move by becoming the first person to publicly endorse Baroness Morgan on Sunday before she had officially announced her candidacy.
Reaction
Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has congratulated Eluned Morgan, on becoming the likely next first minister of Wales, while heaping criticism on her record in office.
He said: “I firstly congratulate Eluned Morgan on becoming the first female leader of Welsh Labour, and if supported by the Senedd, Wales’ first ever female first minister.
“The Baroness has picked up the crown at the coronation, with Prince Charming as her deputy.
“Eluned Morgan has presided over the worst Welsh NHS waiting lists on record, so the question must be asked, is this really the best that Labour can do?
“If her lack of delivery in Wales’ NHS is replicated across the Welsh economy and education system then Wales is going to be a lot worse off in the future.
“The 2026 Senedd election can’t come soon enough to give Wales the change it desperately needs to unlock the hope and opportunity that will build a new and stronger Wales.”
Sharing similar sentiments, Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS commented: “I congratulate Eluned Morgan on becoming leader of Labour in Wales.
“The fact that she is the third leader in three months speaks volumes about the turmoil at the heart of the governing party.
“Wales needs its First Minister to succeed, but for that to happen, decisions must be different, and outcomes must be better.
“The direct legacy of Eluned Morgan’s time in government so far is record high waiting lists and an inability to get to grips with the significant challenges with the NHS.
“People are crying out for more ambitious, more competent, and more effective leadership.
“Eluned Morgan should but won’t call an election, so whilst Labour continue to fight amongst themselves, Plaid Cymru is focused on offering a real alternative that people in all parts of Wales can unite behind.”
Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “I would first like to congratulate Eluned Morgan on her successful nomination as the leader of Welsh Labour, it would be a fantastic achievement to be the first female First Leader and I am delighted to see another woman leading the way in Welsh politics.
“It is now up to both Eluned and Welsh Labour to re-earn the trust of both the Senedd and, most importantly, the people of Wales.
“The last few months of Welsh Labour scandals and in-fighting has been an unhelpful distraction from resolving the challenges facing Wales.
“Unfortunately, these recent events have undoubtedly undermined trust in Welsh politics. Welsh Labour must realise that they can no longer take the Welsh electorate for granted, trust must be earned.”
Must be a case of careful what you wish for, FM next? God help us all
In the immortal words of Pvt Fraser “we’re Doomed I tell ye Doomed”.
Get on your Knees and Pray, Won’t Get Fooled Again…
out of the frying pan and into the political pulpit, one party, one faith, one union…
when in doubt double-down…
She’s now got until 2026 to prove herself. I hope she makes a better job of it than the last failure. If she runs wales like she managed Health then let’s hope we’re not put into ‘special measures’.
Can’t be any worse than the last one.
Study that face…it tells you every thing that privilege brings, no need for ability (see Hunt) just entitlement, arrogance and complacency…
What hasn’t she made worse in the health service by being completely inert…
Safe as houses eh! Mr Drakeford…
Have you worked out what ‘Doing a Merkel’ means yet…
Poor Cymru, where are you Mabon ?
Swept into office on the waves of success in tackling the problems of NHS Wales, like riding a surf board out on the Gower. No ? Did I hear someone say more like swimming round the Bay Barrage with yer mouth open ?
Since she has failed at being successful Health Minister and also failed at being a Safe Driver, maybe its 3rd time lucky for the Noble Baroness!
What’s the betting she will make Vaughan Gething Minister for the Environment as a punishment for taking money from a convicted polluter!!
The dutchess has become Queen to rule as she sees fit and her trusty advisors will blindly tell her how to rule the peasants within her domain. A bit like game of thrones but with the dragons only on flags. Now we will find out if she and her party serve the people of Wales or westminster.
She did say she looked forward to being the first female ‘Head of State’ in Wales, she is obliviously very deluded.
This was merely a formality. Call it a coronation. Labour are pulling out all the stops to maintain their suffocating chokehold on Wales and Welsh politics.
You think? My impression is that their prime motive right now is to create a facade designed to paper over the all-too-evident fractures in their Senedd party’s unity which they so successfully long maintained, and which the Gething fiasco has effectively exploded! In short, prioritizing party interest over all else..