Health minister under fire over £2m winter health plan

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Health minister Mabon ap Gwynfor has faced cross-chamber criticism over NHS funding after setting out his strategy to tackle seasonal winter pressures.

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday October 13, Mr ap Gwynfor outlined three immediate priorities for NHS Wales: protecting people through vaccination, speeding up patient discharge to improve hospital flow, and strengthening urgent care in the community.

To support the plans, an extra £2 million is being made available through the national urgent and emergency care improvement programme.

Mr ap Gwnyfor said: “It will be targeted at practical action before, during, and after winter to improve acute hospital flow, accelerate safe discharge, reduce avoidable delay and strengthen patient safety at the points of greatest pressure.

“We’ll expect health boards to demonstrate how that investment has improved delivery.”

However, opposition politicians dismissed the extra money as insufficient to address the scale of the financial crisis facing Welsh health boards.

“Drop in the ocean”

Benjamin Hodge McKenna, Reform’s shadow health minister, labelled the cash boost a “drop in the ocean”, pointing to Audit Wales figures showing a £199m NHS deficit for 2025/26.

He said: “If these health boards are already in deficit, and the only funding that has been made available clearly in your statement is £2 million, that seems to me like a drop in the ocean and not sufficient to implement these plans properly.”

Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates voiced similar concerns, describing the minister’s statement as “light on detail and even lighter on financial commitments”.

Calling the announcement “more of a commentary than a detailed action plan”, Mr Skates pressed the health minister to reveal the total figure being directed toward winter pressures, but received no figure in response.

Natasha Asghar, the Welsh Conservative health spokesperson, questioned whether the funding would “be enough” to protect patient safety across health services.

She also pressed the minister on what consequences health boards would face if they failed to show improved performance, though Mr ap Gwynfor did not address funding in his response.

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