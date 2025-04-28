Health of south Wales children ‘increasingly under threat’ according to new report

The health of children in their early years is “increasingly under threat” by rising obesity rates, growing poverty levels and declining vaccination rates, according to a new report by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board’s Executive Director of Public Health (DPH), Claire Beynon.

Beynon, has outlined steps to address these issues in her first ever annual report alongside praising integrated clinics that deliver care closer to home.

Entitled ‘Prioritising the Early Years – Investing for the Future’, the report underscores the critical impact of early childhood (0 to five years) on lifelong health and community prosperity, and highlights the widening gap in health outcomes between the most and least affluent areas of Cardiff and Vale.

Foundation

“By focusing on the earliest years of life, we can create the foundation for health, resilience, and wellbeing for future generations. The findings in this report demonstrate the pressing need to act, drawing on evidence and community collaboration to address key health challenges,” said Claire.

The DPH report highlights significant health disparities among children in Cardiff and the Vale, revealing that more than 20% of children aged 4 – 5 are overweight or obese, with rates higher in disadvantaged communities.

The report also states that tooth decay affects nearly a third of five-year-olds, with lower-income areas seeing the highest prevalence, less than 40% of babies are breastfed at six weeks, and vaccination rates in the area fall short of the 95% World Health Organisation target.

These challenges are compounded by socioeconomic inequalities, with more than a fifth (29%) of children under 16 living in relative poverty in Cardiff and 24% in the Vale.

To combat these issues, the report outlines actionable recommendations, including strengthening childhood vaccination programs through community campaigns and improved access, and enhancing support for breastfeeding through targeted resources and education.

Activity

Other proposals in the report include investing in physical activity and nutrition programs to tackle obesity and improve school readiness, and expanding initiatives like ‘Designed to Smile’ to promote oral health among children in underserved areas.

The report also celebrates innovative projects, such as the Paediatric Integrated Clinics, which have halved waiting times and improved outcomes by delivering care closer to home.

Claire Beynon added: “Never before have we had so much knowledge and understanding of how important early childhood moments and years are to the health of our wider society.

“Our collective efforts can ensure that every child, regardless of background, has the best possible start in life. This is not just an investment in individuals but in the health and prosperity of our entire society.”

The full DPH report can be accessed here.

