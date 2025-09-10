Health Secretary appoints expert observer to panel overseeing controversial maternity unit

Martin Shipton

Cabinet Secretary for Health Jeremy Miles has appointed a senior official from Scotland as an observer on an oversight panel tasked with improving standards at a troubled maternity unit.

In September 2023 a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) inspection report concluded that the safety and wellbeing of mothers and babies could not be guaranteed at the Singleton Hospital unit in Swansea.

The Welsh Government refused to hold a public inquiry into concerns about the unit. Instead a review was commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which presided over the unit’s failings.

Many parents refused to cooperate with the review because they had no faith in the way it was organised. Instead they published harrowing accounts of their negative experiences with the unit.

Nevertheless, the health board pressed ahead with its review and in July 2025 two parallel “official” reports were published – one an “Independent” review and the other a “family-led” report based on the testimony of 50 families.

Failings

Following publication of the two reports, Mr Miles apologised for the unit’s failings and confirmed that a national assessment of maternity services would be undertaken.

Now he has revealed the name of the expert who will work with the oversight panel at Singleton Hespital.

Mr Miles said: “On July 15 2025, I escalated Swansea Bay University Health Board’s maternity and neonatal services to level 4 from level 3 following the publication of three external reviews, all of which raised serious and common themes related to poor communication and advice; trauma and fear; women and families feeling ignored; about a lack of compassion and care; informed decision making; access to care; and birth partner separation. They highlight unacceptable patient and family experiences, cultural issues, staffing, training and resource issues, environmental and safety concerns.

“I have met the Chief Executive and Chair of Swansea Bay University Health Board on a number of occasions to gain assurance of the safety and quality of care in maternity and neonatal services.

“In July, I announced my intention to appoint an independent observer to sit on the oversight panel to provide assurance to the Welsh Government on the implementation of the health board recommendations.

“I am now in a position to confirm that the independent observer will be Ann Gow. Ann Gow is currently a Deputy Chief Executive with Health Improvement Scotland and as former Executive Nurse Leader she has extensive strategic, professional and operational experience across all health and care settings encompassing acute, community and Integrated Joint Boards. She has a background in women and children’s healthcare having qualified as a midwife and health visitor.

“Her leadership experience includes executive oversight of care provision, organisational governance and operational service delivery. She has executive leadership experience in improvement, review, regulation and inspection of health care provision across all sectors.

“In her role as Director Nursing and Systems Improvement and Deputy Chief Executive Healthcare Improvement Scotland she has led on the creation of a credible professional presence improving the professionalism, visibility and engagement of nurses, midwifes and allied health professionals within the organisation and across Scotland with an executive oversight of improvement programmes with a specific focus on healthcare staffing, excellence in care, improving primary care and integrated services.

“This statement is being issued during recess to keep Members informed. Should Members wish me to make a further statement or to answer questions on this when the Senedd returns I would be happy to do so.”

Sceptical

However, some parents remain sceptical, Rob Channon, whose six-year-old son Gethin suffered serious brain damage at the time of his birth in Singleton and has with his wife Sian been a leading campaigner for justice fot those who suffered at the unit, said: “I would argue this is somewhat a little too late. The Welsh Government didn’t do any oversight – independent or not – when we were shouting about the issues in 2022/2023/2024.

“The ‘oversight panel’ this individual is being added to is the same one that oversaw the SBUHB maternity review which we know was a shambles. This oversight was sorely needed when Niche Consulting [the private consultancy that helped the health board organise its review of events] were attacking us. So this appointment is a bit late.

“Finally, despite lots of promises to consult families on maternity in Swansea Bay this is yet another appointment he hasn’t consulted on. This comes after his Maternity and Neonatal national assessment where all the feedback families gave was swiftly ignored.”