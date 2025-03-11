Health secretary escalates intervention at Cardiff and Vale health board

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales’ health secretary has escalated intervention measures at Cardiff and Vale health board amid concerns about a growing financial deficit.

Jeremy Miles announced the health board will move to level four for finance, strategy and planning on the five-point scale, with special measures the highest at level five.

He told the Senedd: “It is reporting a growing financial deficit that will not be addressed without additional intervention and support….

“This means the NHS executive will assess and provide the additional intervention and support required above current arrangements to deliver the required improvements.”

Updating the Senedd on March 11, Mr Miles de-escalated Cwm Taf Morgannwg’s child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) from level three to one.

‘Signs of progress’

Hywel Dda and Swansea Bay health boards’ CAMHS also met de-escalation criteria in the past three months, moving from level four to three.

Mr Miles added: “I have de-escalated planned care performance in each of these three health boards from level four to level three.”

Cancer services at Cwm Taf Morgannwg moved to level three after signs of progress.

Mr Miles said Hywel Dda has made considerable improvements as he announced the health board would be de-escalated to level three for governance and leadership.

But he escalated Digital Health and Care Wales (DHCW) to level three for performance and outcomes, “the first stage of significant intervention and support”.

‘Serious concerns’

“I am making this decision because of serious concerns about the organisation’s ability to effectively deliver a number of major programmes,” the health secretary said.

“It is vital the NHS has confidence in DHCW to deliver our digital transformation, so we will be working with them to ensure they are able to make the required improvements.”

Mr Miles, who was appointed in September, said a lack of improvement meant he was unable to de-escalate any of the health boards’ emergency services.

The minister said Betsi Cadwaladr health board will stay in special measures and the escalation level of Powys will remain unchanged.

He added that no changes would be made to the escalation status of Aneurin Bevan, which is in level four for finance and level three for urgent care.

‘No end in sight’

“These decisions have not been taken lightly,” Mr Miles said. “When implemented correctly, escalation, intervention and support can – and, in my experience, does – have a sustained impact on an organisation and the care and services it provides to the public.”

Russell George, who chairs the Senedd’s health committee, pointed out that every one of the seven local health boards remains in some form of Welsh Government intervention.

The Tory said Betsi Cadwaladr has been in special measures for most of the past decade, with “no end in sight” and waiting times more than doubling in that time.

Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru’s shadow health secretary, welcomed some “glimmers of hope” but warned of a lack of any plan or timetable.

He said: “This reflects the inescapable truth that under the leadership of this government: what should be exceptional has become the norm. Failing services have been normalised.”

