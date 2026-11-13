Health visitors to return to work after nine-month strike over pay

Nation.Cymru staff

Around 100 health visitors are set to return to work on Monday 16 November after Unite and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board reached an agreement in principle to end a nine-month strike over pay grades.

Unite said the agreement would see every band 6 health visitor at the board offered a higher-paid band 7 role. The health board said staff would be able to move into the new specialist role from 1 January 2027, subject to job evaluation and approval. Unite members will now vote on whether to ratify the deal.

The health board said the new role would carry additional responsibilities and would be developed with health visitors and trade unions. Eligible band 6 health visitors would also receive a one-off payment, subject to the terms and approvals in the final agreement.

The strike began in February after a dispute over the grading of the role. Unite argued that band 6 failed to reflect the specialist training and responsibilities of health visitors.

Health visitors are qualified nurses or midwives who have completed additional specialist training. They support families through the early years of a child’s life, advise on health and development and help identify health needs and safeguarding concerns.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “For nine long months these women stood firm on the picket line, and they have won, through their solidarity and sheer determination.

“This dispute was about recognising the skilled, vital work health visitors do for families and children in their communities. Today that recognition has been secured.”

Richard Munn, Unite’s national officer for health, said: “The health board’s agreement to offer every band 6 health visitor a band 7 role finally acknowledges the level of expertise, responsibility and autonomy that comes with the job.”

Paul Mears, chief executive of the health board, said the new role would help the service respond to the needs of local families. He said the immediate priority was to restore services and support staff returning to work, as well as those who had continued working during the dispute.

“I would also like to thank service users for their patience and understanding,” he said. “We recognise that the disruption to services will have affected families in different ways and we are working hard to address this impact and to continue prioritising care as needed.”