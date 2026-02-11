Health warning issued to farmers ahead of lambing season

Farmers in a Welsh county are being urged to remain vigilant this lambing season as public health bodies highlight the potential health risks linked to contact with newborn lambs and birthing environments.

Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board and Public Health Wales are working together to raise awareness of infections that can be associated with lambing, particularly among pregnant women, women of child‑bearing age, people with weakened immune systems, and those living on or visiting farms.

Infections such as Toxoplasma and Listeria can be transmitted through contact with newborn lambs, birthing fluids, afterbirth, or contaminated materials including bedding, fences or equipment.

While relatively uncommon, these infections can be harmful and, in some cases, may lead to miscarriage or other severe health complications.

Public health officials stress that extra caution is needed for anyone who is pregnant, trying for a baby, or immunocompromised when carrying out farm work during lambing.

Simple hygiene and protective measures are considered key to reducing risk, including changing and washing clothing at temperatures of 60°C or higher, wearing appropriate protective clothing , and thoroughly washing hands with soap and water after handling animals or equipment.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “Many in our farming community have been lambing for years, but it remains vital that everyone understands the potential health risks.

“The importance of simple preventative measures cannot be overstated – they play a crucial role in protecting your health and the wellbeing of those around you.

“Please take a moment to review the guidance and ensure you’re doing everything you can to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe.”

Further information on reducing risks and staying safe during lambing is available on the Powys County Council website.