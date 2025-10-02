Healthcare workers robbed of ‘acting up’ pay call for strike ballot

Martin Shipton

Healthcare support workers employed at Swansea Bay University Health Board are furious after being told a deal to correct years of underpayment was pulled at the last minute.

Their trade union Unison says staff are so angry they want a ballot for strike action.

The predominantly female, low-paid workforce were due to receive compensation in their pay packets before Christmas to end a previous dispute.

This payment was for carrying out daily clinical duties normally associated with a higher pay band for years without appropriate pay.

Based on an individual’s circumstances and length of employment, the compensation could be as high as £7,000 before tax and National Insurance deductions.

Higher pay band

Support workers had previously voted to strike over the issue following a two-year campaign for improved wages. That led to health board executives pledging to move staff onto a higher pay band and provide recognition payments and back pay by December 31 this year.

But the health board has now torn up a local agreement that was reached 10 months ago, says Unison.

The union’s campaigning on the issue, affecting thousands of workers across Wales, is due to result in a nationwide agreement to be signed in the coming weeks, after the Welsh Government postponed it several times.

Unison Cymru head of health Tanya Bull, said: “Health care support workers feel let down. They have been exploited for five years or more by Swansea Bay, which refused to pay them the right rate for the job.

“The determined and united stand by support workers forced the board to admit they were wrong. This resulted in the promise that money owed would be paid by the end of the year.

“These low-paid staff deserve recognition for the work they’ve been doing for years. The health board’s treatment of these predominantly women workers is morally repugnant. It’s disrespectful and the decision taken by Swansea Bay will have consequences.

“The Welsh Government needs to push Swansea Bay to pay what is owed right away and to urgently conclude an all-Wales agreement with Unison.”

‘Angry’

Unison Swansea Bay University Health Board branch secretary Andrew O’Leary said: “Support workers are angry and disappointed. They’ve lost all trust in the NHS and want to fight back and the appetite for striking is immense.

“The stories from those facing hardship due to this decision are deeply upsetting. The health board will be held to its promise and must correct this injustice.

Swansea Bay University Health Board healthcare support worker Sue Eley said: “As support workers we stood together against an employer that wasn’t paying us correctly and we won’t hesitate to do it again now they’ve broken their word.

“We’re women on low wages and the back pay we’re owed will really help. In many cases, it means the difference between struggling to get by and being finally able to pay off debts. I was looking forward to treating my grandchildren.

“The health board likes to praise our hard work when it chooses. Now we want our money.”

Clinical tasks

According to NHS guidance, healthcare support workers on band 2 of the NHS Agenda for Change pay scale should only be providing personal care such as bathing and feeding patients. However, those employed by health boards across Wales have routinely undertaken clinical tasks such as monitoring blood, performing electrocardiogram tests and removal of cannulas, typically paid at band 3 rates, says Unison.

Currently a Band 2 support worker earns £24,833 following the implementation of a 3.6% pay award in August.

A Band 3 worker earns between 25,331 and £26,999.

In Unison’s ballot of healthcare support workers in Swansea Bay, 99% of workers who took part voted in favour of a strike.

A spokesperson for Swansea Bay University Health Board said: “As a health board we value the incredible contribution of our healthcare support workers across Swansea Bay.

“We know that many Band 2 workers have been taking on duties usually undertaken by Band 3 staff.

“Since May 2024, we have worked hard to reach an agreement and identify those Band 2 colleagues who should rightly be on the higher band.

“However, the issue has since been picked up nationally, with NHS employers negotiating with trades unions across Wales.

“We have therefore decided to pause implementing the local agreement while we await the conclusion of the all-Wales discussions so that we don’t run the risk of disadvantaging our staff. This was communicated to all staff earlier this week.

“We understand their frustration, particularly over the expected back pay, but it will be paid as soon as possible.

“We would be disappointed if this resulted in formal action, given that our decision was made to ensure the outcome for our staff is no different to that for all other healthcare support workers across Wales.”