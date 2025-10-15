Healthy relationship education for younger children questioned

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A decision to target education around healthy relationships towards younger children has been questioned.

The Spectrum project works with children aged six and seven and those aged nine and 10 in years two and five of primary school, as well as 13 and 14-year-olds in year nine of secondary school.

But officials briefing Monmouthshire councillors on efforts to tackle violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence were asked why it isn’t working with older pupils.

Amy Thomas, the regional advisor on addressing violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence, for councils in Gwent said Spectrum is required by the Welsh Government to work with those three year groups and can be invited in for talks with sixth formers, in years 12 and 13, if requested by secondary schools.

“Vital”

Conservative councillor for Raglan, Penny Jones, said: “To me it seems vital older ones should get involved as well when they are maturing and becoming adults.

“I don’t say take it out of the primaries, but why not engage more with the older group?”

Ms Thomas said work on healthy relationships with older children takes place through the youth service and the charity Llamau also runs a programme to address the issue with young people.

The Spectrum service previously attended schools by request but Ms Thomas said its funding requirements have now changed and it has to visit every school in Wales over the year, working with the identified year groups.

Addysg Cwtch

In addition the Welsh Government, in September, launched its Addysg Cwtch (or cwtch education) service with every school having a dedicated advisor to provide resources and advice to schools on relationships and sex education areas of the curriculum.

The service, which can also support independent schools, also provides advice on online harms which Ms Thomas said included concern raised by councillors over misogyny in schools.

Before the changes to the Welsh Government Spectrum service Ms Thomas said it was visiting some schools in Monmouthshire every month which she said was down to the “very good relationship” between the council’s safeguarding lead officer and the service.

Following questioning by councillors Ms Thomas confirmed since April Spectrum has attended at three primary schools and one comprehensive in Monmouthshire.