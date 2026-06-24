Hearing to be held on councillors ‘falling short of standards’

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Three councillors who “fell short of standards expected of elected members” during a debate over a football club’s use of a playing field are facing a Standards Committee hearing into their conduct.

Denbighshire County Council has confirmed its Standards Committee has considered a report from the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales and decided the matter should proceed to a hearing.

A Denbighshire County Council spokeswoman said: “The Standards Committee has considered the matter and determined that it will proceed to a hearing. Arrangements for the hearing will be made in due course.”

The case centres on a dispute over Rhuddlan Town Football Club’s proposed use of Admiral’s Field in Rhuddlan.

An Ombudsman report, previously obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, found the conduct of Rhuddlan councillors Arwel Roberts – who also sits on the county council – Mike Kermode and Jackie Burnham was “suggestive” of breaches of the code of conduct.

The report said Cllr Roberts and Cllr Burnham were alleged to have failed to declare a prejudicial interest and made a predetermined decision regarding proposals affecting a playing field next to their homes.

It was also alleged that Cllr Kermode failed to declare personal and/or prejudicial interests at two meetings because the field was situated next to the home of a family member and had made a predetermined decision. The Ombudsman concluded that the conduct of Cllr Roberts and Cllr Burnham was suggestive of breaches relating to disrepute and prejudicial interests.

Cllr Kermode’s conduct was also found to be suggestive of breaches relating to disrepute and interests. But the report also concluded that none of the three councillors had acted in a way suggestive of a breach of the code’s provisions on predetermination.

The Ombudsman referred the matter to Denbighshire’s Standards Committee, which was required to decide whether there was sufficient information to justify a hearing. That committee has now determined a hearing will take place.

Details of when the hearing will be held are yet to be been announced.