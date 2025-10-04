Heartbreak as safeguarding report over paedophile head’s crimes delayed

Delays in publishing a child safeguarding report following the “repulsive, predatory behaviour” of jailed paedophile headteacher Neil Foden have been met with disappointment, frustration and questions.

At a full council meeting of Cyngor Gwynedd, on Thursday (October 2) its leader, councillor Nia Jeffreys, shared her “heartbreak” following the failure of safeguarding systems to protect children.

She and the council’s chief executive Dafydd Gibbard both expressed their “disappointment and frustration” over a decision by the North Wales Safeguarding Board to postpone delivery of the Child Practice Review.

Postponement

The report, led by Jan Pickles, was expected last week (September 24) but Mr Gibbard said the council had only heard of the postponement on the previous day, at 4.25pm.

“There is still a serious lack of information over why the report was delayed,” he said.

“We did not ask for this postponement, I still don’t know the reasons for it,” he told the meeting, adding the council had formally contacted the board for an explanation.

Foden, of Old Colwyn, had been the head of Ysgol Friars, Bangor, and the strategic head at Dyffryn Nantlle, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for abusing four girls, back in July 2024.

A strategic safeguarding panel report 2024/25 presented at the meeting had said it was “quite likely” that other victims were abused, and that it was “clear that safeguarding systems in this case have failed over a period of several years, and that individuals have suffered”.

Cllr Jeffreys said she “could not imagine how challenging” the wait for publication must have been for victims.

“I was disappointed that the Regional Safeguarding Board was unable to proceed with publishing the report on September 24 , as we had hoped and expected.”

Failures

She continued: “Of course, the disappointment and pain were even greater for the victims and survivors. I cannot imagine how challenging the wait for publication must have been for them, and I am truly sorry that this delay has prolonged their pain and anxiety.

“I anticipate that the report will highlight failures to prevent the paedophile, Neil Foden, and that many of these failures will fall under the responsibility of this Council.

“It breaks my heart to think that our safeguarding systems at the time failed to protect children who should have been safe in their school.

“Receiving the report will give us the opportunity to fully understand what happened, what lessons need to be learned and which systems need to be strengthened to ensure our children are as safe as possible in Gwynedd and across Wales.

“It will give us the chance to acknowledge our shortcomings and to apologise again to the victims, to the many others affected, and to the people of Gwynedd for letting them down.

“I can assure the Council that Cyngor Gwynedd had no role in the decision, we are eager to see the report published as soon as possible”.

In a challenge to the council’s procedures, Cllr Louise Hughes said Foden’s crimes had “tainted” them all.

She said: “Following the announcement last week that the report into Foden’s repulsive, predatory behaviour will not yet be released, it raises the question of how effective this Council’s whistle blowing procedures are.

“We are all tainted by this appalling state of affairs. Parents sending their children to our schools place their trust in Gwynedd Council to make sure they are safe.”