Heat prompts early harvests and hosepipe bans as European record confirmed

Rebecca Speare-Cole, Press Association Sustainability Reporter

Extreme heat across the UK is causing early harvests and forcing local authorities to introduce hosepipe bans as forecasters confirm that last month was western Europe’s hottest June on record.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday as the country swelters in the third heatwave of the year.

The Met Office said they will “widely exceed 30C” across the UK, while some areas in England could hit 36C.

The succession of these unusually hot spells is causing growing impacts on health, agriculture, water resources, energy, wildfire risks and transport.

It comes as scientists warn that these weather events are becoming more intense and more frequent because of human-driven climate change, largely caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

On Thursday, Waitrose announced it has officially commenced its earliest ever harvest of wheat and oilseed rape at its Hampshire-based farm, the Leckford Estate.

The only UK supermarket to own and operate its own farm said the unprecedented early start is a direct result of unseasonably high temperatures, which have caused the crops to ripen much faster than usual this year.

Traditionally, harvest season runs from late July through to October in the UK.

Dave Miles, farm manager at the Leckford Estate, said: “The record-breaking heat we are experiencing is a stark wake-up call to our changing climate.

“Due to these unprecedented temperatures, this is the earliest wheat harvest we have ever seen, and our teams have been working tirelessly to bring the crop in safely.”

Mr Miles said the conditions are a “powerful reminder” of why regenerative farming and farming with nature are so essential.

“By building healthier soil with high organic matter, we can dramatically increase water retention, keeping crops viable even in extreme drought conditions,” he said.

Concerns are also growing that areas of the country could face drought conditions this year after the warmest spring on record and the multiple heatwaves.

Officials from the National Drought Group recently said East Anglia, as well as Devon and Cornwall, have been facing ongoing dry conditions in particular.

Some hosepipe bans have now been announced as water companies scramble to manage increasingly tight resources.

South East Water became the first company to introduce a ban, which came into force on July 3 for areas of Kent, including those in Ashford, Canterbury, Faversham, Maidstone, Sevenoaks, Snodland, Tenterden and Tunbridge Wells.

Hosepipe restrictions are also being introduced for about one million Southern Water customers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from Friday.

On Wednesday, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) flagged the increasing risk of wildfires because of the dry and hot weather, advising people to avoid using disposable barbecues in open countryside, park and moorlands.

Meanwhile, Britain’s electricity grid operator issued another plea to the industry for more power generation amid the third heatwave of the year.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) said it was forecasting a tight period for electricity margins for Thursday evening due to “extreme temperatures” in Europe.

It is the third so-called electricity margin notice issued by Neso this year, which is more typically sent during cold spells in the winter when more people are heating their homes.

But extreme heat also puts pressure on the electricity system by making processes less efficient, including generation from nuclear power plants, gas stations and water cooling systems, coinciding with people using more electricity for fans and air conditioning to keep cool.

Elsewhere, families, neighbours and carers are being urged to check in on people living with dementia, who can face serious risks from hot weather.

It comes after new analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that 254 of the 1,504 heat-associated deaths in England during last summer were thought to be linked to dementia.

This accounts for around one in six of all heat-associated deaths.

Alzheimer’s Society said the figures highlight the increased risks that hot weather can pose for people living with dementia, who may be less able to recognise when they are thirsty, dehydrated or overheating.

Angelo Makri, senior knowledge officer for wellbeing at the organisation, said: ”As temperatures rise this week, we’re urging families, friends and neighbours to check in on people living with dementia, help them stay hydrated and support them to stay cool, particularly during the hottest parts of the day.”

It all comes after scientists said June 2026 was the hottest June recorded for western Europe and the second warmest globally.

Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Surface, implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), confirmed the record on Thursday.

The experts said much of western Europe is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave and marine heatwaves across the western Mediterranean and along the Atlantic coasts.

The June heatwave hit during the second half of June, only a few weeks after a particularly intense heatwave in May and now another has emerged in early July.

The succession of heatwaves illustrates the growing challenge posed by increasingly frequent and intense heat extremes across Europe and the globe, the organisation said.

Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at ECMWF, said: “June 2026 underscored how profoundly the climate is changing.

“Together, these records reflect a climate system continuing to accumulate heat.

“The result is increasingly intense heatwaves, a persistently warm ocean, and growing risks for people, ecosystems and infrastructure across Europe and beyond.”