Heatwave causes surge in vehicle breakdowns because of hot tyres

Hot tyres failing have sparked a surge in vehicle breakdowns as high temperatures continue.

The RAC said it received 10% more callouts between Monday and Thursday compared with the same period last week.

Parts of the UK have seen temperatures above 30C in recent days.

On Friday, highs of 30C are predicted in London, while Cardiff will only be slightly cooler at 29C.

The weekend is expected to be dry and sunny for most parts of Wales with temperatures in the high 20s on Saturday and Sunday.

Precaution

RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “With the extreme heat expected to continue into the weekend, we’re warning drivers to take every precaution possible to avoid getting stranded at the side of the road.

“We’ve already seen a 10% increase in breakdowns this week with faulty tyres being the main cause.

“When temperatures rise, the heat of the air inside tyres does the same, so it’s especially important to check the pressure and condition before a long journey.

“This is especially crucial if your car is parked on the street – rather than in a garage – where it’s directly exposed to the sun.

“Anyone heading to a beach or a coastal location should also prepare for the conditions by checking their vehicle’s coolant level in advance.”

Drought

On Thursday (August 14), Natural Resources Wales (NRW) confirmed that trigger thresholds had been met to move south east Wales into drought status.

The decision was confirmed at a meeting of the Welsh Government’s Drought Liaison Group this week, after consideration of the sustained pressures the high temperatures and lack of rainfall have had on the area in recent months.

The rest of Wales remains in prolonged dry weather status, but teams from NRW continue to monitor river flows, groundwater levels and impacts on the environment, land, agriculture and other sectors closely.

