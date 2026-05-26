Heatwave warning as older people face deadly dehydration risk in soaring temperatures

A social care leader has issued a warning as soaring temperatures put older and vulnerable people in Wales at increased risk during the heatwave.

Mario Kreft MBE, Chair of Care Forum Wales (CFW), said care homes were “working tirelessly” to keep residents safe, cool and hydrated.

He warned that older people, particularly those with long-term health conditions or taking certain medications, could struggle to regulate their body temperature during prolonged hot weather.

Simple steps such as closing curtains and blinds during the hottest parts of the day, improving ventilation and encouraging people to drink fluids regularly could make a significant difference.

According to Mr Kreft, CFW members had been on high alert since before the heatwave began and were using tried and test ways of ensuring the comfort and safety of their residents.

He added that hydration was “absolutely critical” and said carers were paying close attention to residents who may not recognise when they are becoming dehydrated.

“The current heatwave is a serious concern for older and vulnerable people, particularly those living with long-term health conditions or taking medications which can affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature,” said Mr Kreft.

“Care homes across Wales are working tirelessly to make sure residents stay safe, cool and properly hydrated as temperatures continue to rise.

“Simple measures such as keeping curtains and blinds closed during the hottest parts of the day, ensuring there is good ventilation throughout buildings, and encouraging regular fluid intake can make a significant difference.”

He added: “Hydration is absolutely critical in hot weather and carers are paying close attention to residents who may not recognise when they are becoming dehydrated. Foods with high water content such as fruit, cool soups and ice lollies can help alongside regular drinks throughout the day.

“It is also important that people avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm wherever possible, while those who do go outside should sit in shaded areas with a cool breeze, wear suitable clothing and use high-factor sunscreen and hats to protect themselves.”

Mr Kreft said: “Families should also be aware that certain medications, including diuretics, drugs for high blood pressure, Parkinson’s disease or epilepsy, may increase the risk of dehydration during extreme heat.

“Anyone concerned about a loved one should seek advice from their GP and monitor them closely for signs of heat exhaustion such as dizziness, weakness or confusion.

“If someone becomes unwell, they should be moved to a cool place immediately, encouraged to drink water and have their skin cooled with sprays, sponges or cold packs. These precautions may sound straightforward, but they can save lives during periods of exceptionally hot weather.

“Care Forum Wales members are highly experienced in managing extreme weather conditions and have well-established measures in place to ensure residents remain, cool and hydrated when we have scorching weather like this.”