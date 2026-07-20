Heatwaves raise fears for Wales’ countryside as visitors urged to take care

Nation.Cymru staff

Visitors to Wales are being urged to act responsibly this summer amid growing concerns over wildfire risk, environmental damage and water safety following one of the driest starts to the holiday season in recent years.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued the appeal after Wales experienced three heatwaves before the school holidays, with further spells of hot weather expected to bring large numbers of people to forests, nature reserves, mountains and beaches.

The conservation body warned that popular outdoor destinations have seen increasing problems in recent years, including littering, illegal campfires, fly-camping and anti-social behaviour, alongside a rise in mountain rescue call-outs and water-related incidents.

The warning comes after major wildfires in north Wales earlier this summer prompted the declaration of a major incident, forcing some residents to leave their homes while smoke affected air quality across a wide area.

NRW said the combination of exceptionally warm, dry weather meant vegetation remained vulnerable, with a single discarded cigarette, campfire or disposable barbecue capable of sparking a wildfire.

Joseph Conran, NRW’s lead specialist adviser for outdoor access and recreation, said Wales’ landscapes remained open to everyone but visitors needed to play their part in protecting them.

“Wales offers such an amazing backdrop for your adventures, and we love to give a ‘croeso cynnes’ to responsible visitors,” he said.

“For many, the summer months are a time for relaxing and having fun. However, it’s also the busiest time of year in the outdoors and can unfortunately lead to increased incidents of injury, damage to our environment or antisocial behaviour.

“The Countryside Code has been with us for 75 years as a gentle reminder of how we can respect the places we visit. By following its simple messages, you can feel confident that you are doing the right thing for yourselves, other people and the environment.”

Wildfire warning

NRW is urging people not to light campfires, discard cigarettes or leave litter, particularly glass bottles, which can contribute to fires in dry conditions.

Visitors are also being advised to leave barbecues at home during dry weather and instead use designated picnic areas. Those planning to camp are encouraged to book official campsites rather than fly-camping, which the organisation says increases the risk of wildfires and environmental damage.

Water safety

With temperatures expected to remain high over the summer, NRW is also reminding people to take care when swimming in rivers, lakes and waterfalls.

It warned that waterfalls can be particularly dangerous because powerful recirculating currents and turbulent water can trap even strong swimmers beneath the surface.

People are advised to choose lifeguarded beaches where possible, avoid swimming alone and familiarise themselves with potential hazards before entering the water.

NRW also highlighted that Wales has 114 designated bathing waters, which are monitored for pollution throughout the summer, allowing people to check water quality before swimming.

Countryside Code

The organisation is encouraging visitors to follow the Countryside Code by respecting local communities, taking litter home, keeping dogs under control and planning trips in advance.

It says following the guidance can help reduce pressure on wildlife, emergency services and the rural communities that host millions of visitors each year during the summer holidays.

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