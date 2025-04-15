Heavy rain and flash floods could cause disruption, Met Office warns

Heavy rain in parts of Wales could cause flooding and transport disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office has warned.

The warm spell in early April has given way to downpours and cooler temperatures, with Milford Haven recording 26mm of rain on Monday night.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday for Wales and areas of the north and south west of England.

The agency also warned of “isolated thunderstorms”.

Medium likelihood

A yellow weather warning means there is a medium likelihood flood risk that is likely to have a low impact.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “After a long spell of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunshine, gloomier and unsettled conditions are on the horizon.

“Low pressure has become established to the west of the UK, bringing cloud, rain showers, and lower temperatures for many.

“High rainfall totals are possible, but given the recent dry conditions significant impacts are not anticipated.

“The situation remains under close watch, with further wet conditions anticipated on Thursday and another weather front moving in on Friday.”

Sunshine

Met Office spokesman Craig Snell warned on Sunday that this week is “going to feel very different” from the sunshine seen last week across the UK.

This comes after fire chiefs issued a number of wildfire warnings across the UK last week.

On Friday, the National Fire Chiefs Council said fire and rescue services in England and Wales have responded to 380 wildfires so far this year, more than double the number during the same period in 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

