Heavy rain and flooding bring disruption

Roads have been flooded and rail travel disrupted as heavy rain batters some areas, with an amber weather warning in force in part of the country.

A yellow warning of rain is also in place for part of Scotland, while the Met Office has issued further yellow warnings for Northern Ireland and parts of south Wales and south-west England.

South of the border, up to 20mm is forecast to fall during Thursday across south Wales, Somerset and parts of Devon and Dorset, where a yellow warning came into place at 8am.

The Met Office said rain falling on saturated ground could lead to flooding and disruption.

The warning runs until 4pm on Thursday, when the forecaster said the heaviest of the rain should clear to the north east.

Up to 40mm is predicted in some places, mainly on high ground, with 15-25mm falling widely during the day.

The Met Office said homes and businesses are likely to face flooding in the most affected areas, with delays or cancellations to public transport, while some communities may be cut off.

Drivers have been warned to take care and the Met Office said power cuts are possible.