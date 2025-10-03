Heavy rain and wind warning as Storm Amy threatens travel disruption

Commuters across Wales have been warned about the possibility of widespread travel disruption as Storm Amy looks set to batter parts of the country well into the weekend.

The first named storm of the season has prompted weather warnings throughout Britain for heavy rain and strong winds of up to 95mph.

The north and west of Scotland will be worst hit by the storm with a Met Office amber warning for “damaging winds” in place from 5pm on Friday until 9am Saturday.

Those living in parts of the Highlands and Western Isles have been warned of a “danger to life” from flying debris, potential power cuts as well as road closures and damage to buildings.

All of Scotland, the north of England and northern and western parts of Wales will also fall under yellow warning for wind from 3pm on Friday until the start of Sunday.

In Wales, Aberystwyth, Holyhead, Caernarfon, St Davids, Bangor, St Asaph, Pwllheli Harlech, Barmouth, Tywyn, Lampeter and Cardigan are expected to be hit by Storm Amy.

Warning

A long strip of Scotland running from Dumfries up to the northern most part of the mainland will also fall under a yellow rain warning from 12pm on Friday to 3pm on Saturday.

A yellow rain warning is also in place for the north west of England, including the Lake District, from 3pm until midnight.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for wind is in place from 2pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

The Met Office warned of gusts up to 70mph will be felt “fairly widely” while “more exposed areas” could see winds of up to 95mph along with spells of heavy rain across the country.

Winds

The forecaster said: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

“South to southwesterly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts.

“The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible – this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period.”

The Met Office warned of difficult driving conditions at the weekend, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes.

It went on: “Winds will ease for most parts through Saturday afternoon, but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of Saturday, before slowly easing overnight.”