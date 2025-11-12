Heavy rain warning issued for Wales ahead of washout weekend

Wales is expected to bear the brunt of another spell of heavy rain and potential flooding as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning covering much of the country from 6am Friday until Saturday morning.

Forecasters are warning of prolonged downpours, strong winds, and widespread disruption, with rainfall totals of 30-50mm expected across much of Wales, rising to 60-80mm in some areas — and possibly more than 100mm over east-facing hills in south-east Wales.

The warning comes after several days of unsettled weather and recent flooding in parts of south Wales earlier in the week.

The Met Office says the saturated ground means even moderate rainfall could quickly lead to surface water and river flooding, especially in vulnerable low-lying areas.

The Met Office says: “Outbreaks of rain will develop through Thursday evening and night, becoming prolonged and heavy throughout Friday before slowly easing into Saturday morning. Strong easterly winds will accompany the rain.”

The worst conditions are expected in south-east Wales, extending into the Midlands and southern England, with the potential for travel disruption, difficult driving conditions, and localised flooding of homes and roads.

National Resources Wales has 14 active flood alerts after removing 13 in the last 24 hours.

In England, the Environment Agency has warned that local flooding is possible from both rivers and surface water, and communities are being urged to remain alert, especially those in flood-prone areas.

The latest alert follows earlier yellow warnings for south Wales and South West England issued earlier this week, as persistent low-pressure systems continue to dominate the UK’s weather.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “There are increased sensitivities now compared to earlier in the autumn due to recent heavy rainfall events. We’re keeping a close eye on already saturated ground as this could lead to some flooding.”

Meanwhile, parts of north Wales and northern England are expected to see a colder, drier weekend, with overnight frosts possible from Friday through Sunday.