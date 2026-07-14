Hedgehog charity issues urgent plea to help thirsty wildlife during extreme heat

Nation.Cymru staff

As hot, dry weather conditions continue, the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) is appealing to the public to provide fresh water for hedgehogs and other garden wildlife amid fears that the prolonged heatwave could take a devastating toll.

Scarcity of water is an increasing threat to wildlife in modern towns and cities, and extended periods of high temperatures and drought currently affecting the UK and Europe are making survival even harder.

Placing shallow dishes of clean water around gardens and green spaces can be a lifeline to a myriad of thirsty garden wildlife – from hedgehogs and frogs to birds and insects, providing vital relief during this extreme heat. Keep the water topped up daily and add a handful of pebbles so that bees, butterflies and other insects can safely perch while drinking.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive for British Hedgehog Preservation Society said: “Extreme heat and drought can have devastating consequences for hedgehogs and other wildlife. Without access to fresh water, many animals face dehydration, exhaustion and, in some cases, death.

“With temperatures remaining high and natural water sources drying up, even the smallest action can make a huge difference. A shallow dish of clean water placed in a shady spot could save a hedgehog’s life.

“Creating a wildlife-friendly pond with a gently sloping edge, leaving areas of natural shade, or simply putting out fresh water every day are some of the most important things people can do to help wildlife survive this summer.

“Hedgehogs can also struggle to find enough food when the ground is hot and dry – so putting out a high-quality meaty hedgehog food, meaty cat or dog food or dry cat biscuits can provide a vital lifeline for hungry hedgehogs.”

The need for action is particularly urgent as hedgehog populations in the UK continue to decline. The State of Britain’s Hedgehogs 2022 report, published by BHPS and People’s Trust for Endangered Species, found that rural populations have plummeted by between 30% and 75% since 2000.

While there are some signs of population recovery in urban areas, hedgehogs still face growing pressures from habitat loss, climate change and increasingly extreme weather. Gardens and green spaces can provide a vital refuge, by offering water, shelter and safe places to forage. Leaving undisturbed log piles, wild areas and shady spots can help hedgehogs and other wildlife cope during periods of intense heat.

Fay added: “Every garden can become a lifeline. By providing fresh water and creating shade and shelter, people can make an immediate difference to the survival of hedgehogs and many other species during this spell of extreme weather.”

For more advice on helping hedgehogs to thrive in all weathers, visit www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk