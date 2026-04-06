Helicopter airlift protects rare habitat from lead mine pollution

A helicopter has been used to carry out urgent environmental protection work at a former lead mine in west Wales, in a bid to safeguard a rare habitat and prevent polluted waste entering a major river.

The operation took place at the Nant y Mwyn Lead Mine near Rhandirmwyn, where erosion along the riverbank had put hundreds of cubic metres of contaminated mining material at risk of being washed into the nearby Afon Tywi.

The site forms part of the Welsh Government-backed Wales Metal Mines Programme, which aims to tackle pollution from some of the country’s most harmful abandoned mines while improving water quality and protecting ecosystems.

Project teams from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the Mining Remediation Authority opted to use a helicopter to minimise disruption to the landscape, which includes protected Calaminarian Grassland – a rare habitat supporting specialised plant species.

A total of 109 bags of material were airlifted into position along the riverbank in a single day. The remaining stabilisation work was then completed by hand to avoid damaging the fragile environment.

Officials said the intervention was needed to address severe spoil erosion along the Nant y Bai, which contributes several tonnes of metal pollution each year into the Afon Tywi. This has led to elevated levels of cadmium and zinc being detected for up to 25 kilometres downstream.

The work, carried out ahead of the lambing and bird-nesting seasons, is expected to significantly reduce the amount of contaminated sediment entering the watercourse.

Dave Johnston, Wales Metal Mines Programme Manager at Natural Resources Wales, said the scheme addressed one of the most challenging legacy sites in Wales.

He said: “These works are a vital step at one of our most challenging sites, reducing the risk of several hundred cubic metres of metal-rich mining waste being carried into the Afon Tywi and the wider environment.

“Wales has a long legacy of metal mining, and pollution from abandoned mines contributes to reduced river health in many areas. Through the Wales Metal Mines Programme, we’re targeting the most harmful sites to deliver cleaner rivers for wildlife and for the communities and businesses that rely on them.”

Industrial heritage

Marika Gates, Project Manager at the Mining Remediation Authority, said the project balanced environmental protection with the area’s industrial heritage.

She said: “Abandoned metal mines are a significant part of Wales’ industrial story, and Nant y Mwyn is central to the history of Rhandirmwyn.

“Our aim is to protect the environment while recognising and respecting this unique ecology and heritage. This project shows what is possible when innovation, environmental care and strong community collaboration come together.”