Hepatitis testing reaches record levels in Wales

New data from Public Health Wales (PHW) has revealed a significant increase in hepatitis screening, diagnosis and treatment over the last year.

Released to mark World Hepatitis Day, the latest Blood Borne Virus Annual Surveillance Report, confirmed the number of people screened for hepatitis B (121,874) and hepatitis C (103,203) in 2024 reached record levels, marking a 12 per cent and 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Deaths related to both hepatitis B and C remain low, and the majority of those who began hepatitis C treatment in recent years have successfully cleared the virus.

The main findings of the report which covers data to the end of 2024 found that 318 new hepatitis C cases were diagnosed, while 305 new chronic hepatitis B cases were also detected. Deaths linked to hepatitis C increased last year.

Postal test

To help offer people easy access to testing, PHW offers a confidential, at-home postal test for blood borne viruses and STIs. People can order a kit online, take a simple finger-prick blood sample, and receive their results via text.

Professor Daniel Thomas, Consultant Epidemiologist at Public Health Wales, said: “World Hepatitis Day is an opportunity to remind people that hepatitis B and C are preventable and treatable conditions. Public Health Wales fully supports the WHO’s goal to eliminate them as public health threats by 2030.

“These viruses can remain in the body for many years without causing symptoms and many people may not realise they’re infected.

“Our free, confidential Test and Post service makes it easier than ever to check your status from home. I would urge anyone who thinks they may be at risk to get tested.

“There is lots of information and support available which will provide peace of mind and allow you to access simple, effective treatment if needed.”

Elimination targets

Wales has already achieved nine of the twenty World Health Organization’s 2030 elimination targets for hepatitis and PHW continues to work with NHS and community partners to boost prison testing, and access to services across all regions.

The Test and Post service is available through the Public Health Wales website. Treatment for hepatitis C now involves short, tablet-based courses with very high cure rates.

For more information or to order a free home testing kit, click here.

