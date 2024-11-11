Here comes the sun! Wales to be bathed in sunshine this week

After what has seemed like weeks of gloomy overcast cloudy skies, the sun is finally returning to Wales this week.

Many of us have woken up to blue skies and sunshine – and forecasters say that it will be sunny for the rest of the week.

The “anticyclonic gloom” which which has left some places in the UK with virtually no sunshine for more than a week was set to clear from Sunday, according to forecasters.

As dramatic weather events have hit the headlines across the world, Britain’s meteorological talking point has been the windless, rainless, sunless murk which has enveloped much of the country since the beginning of the month.

Forecasters had dubbed the conditions “anticyclonic gloom” and the Met Office said the phenomenon had led to the UK experiencing, on average, only three hours of sunshine in the whole of the seven days up to last week, with Wales experiencing an average of just 12 minutes since the start of the month.

However, all that is to thankfully change this week as the sun reappears in the sky!

Enjoy the Met Office forecast for today and the rest of the week below…

