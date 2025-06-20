Herefordshire-based farmer fined for polluting Welsh watercourses

A farmer has been ordered to pay more than £4,000 in fines and costs after a pollution incident near Abergavenny led to soil and silt being discharged into two small watercourses.

Jamie Langford, of J M Langford & Son, based in Herefordshire, pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 17 June 2025 to an offence under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

The successful prosecution by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) resulted in Mr Langford being fined £375 and ordered to pay £3,603.50 in costs to NRW, and a victim surcharge of £150. The level of fine for environmental offences is set by the courts and is based on the level of harm, culpability, and the financial means of the defendants.

The case followed an investigation by NRW officers into a pollution incident that occurred on 12 June 2023, when intense rainfall caused soil runoff from two potato fields being rented and cultivated by J M Langford & Son near Abergavenny.

The heavy downpour washed soil and silt from the recently planted fields into two nearby watercourses – one a tributary of the Mynachdy Brook and the other a tributary of the Nant Gavenny.

Runoff

Silt pollution can significantly impact the water quality and ecology of rivers and can kill insects, plants and fish. It can also reduce spawning and hatching of fish eggs.

The runoff also caused extensive damage to a neighbouring property, including The Copper Kettle Café and adjoining dwellings. That element of the incident is being dealt with separately by insurers.

The court heard that the layout of the potato planting furrows, running directly up and down the slope, allowed rainwater to channel freely down the fields, picking up large volumes of soil.

NRW officers found that better land management, including wider buffer strips or alternative planting patterns, could have significantly reduced the risk of runoff and pollution.

Mr Langford was sentenced as a Category 3 offence under sentencing guidelines. The judge took into account his good character, lack of previous convictions and the fact there was no financial gain. The court also noted that Mr Langford was considered an expert farmer and had not been negligent in his actions.

Reminder

Holly Sisley, Environment Team Leader for NRW, said: “This incident demonstrates the importance of taking practical steps to manage the risks of soil runoff, particularly when cultivating land on slopes.

“Soil and silt pollution can have a damaging effect on our rivers and, as with this case, can impact neighbouring property.

“We are content with the outcome of this case, including the guilty plea, and hope it serves as a reminder to farmers and land managers of the need to plan for extreme weather and adopt best practice to minimise pollution risk.”

Pollution incidents should be reported to NRW by calling its 24-hour incident hotline on 03000 65 3000 or report it online.

