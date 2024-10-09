Heritage grant secures future of iconic castle

An iconic Welsh castle’s future has been secured with a grant for almost one million pounds from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) has announced a £900,030 grant for historic Margam Castle as part of £30m given to 15 UK projects marking 30 years since the charity’s inception.

Reimagining Margam Castle, Port Talbot receives the money to fund much-needed capital works to restore the building, ensuring sustainability and accessibility are at the fore, and facilitating enhanced community engagement through the construction of mixed-use public spaces.

Future

The ambitious project is aimed at ensuring the future of the iconic castle building itself while also bringing in new uses to attract new audiences and greater income.

Rooms that have not been used for more than 50 years will be made accessible to the public.

The castle’s physical structure will be saved by a major repair and conservation programme followed by the new uses to serve not just our local community but also to attract visitors from further afield, along with a new cafe.

Activities, exhibitions, interpretation and an extensive volunteering programme will all be co-designed with Neath Port Talbot Council’s own education delivery partners.

Game changer

Cllr Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing at Neath Port Talbot Council said: “This funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund is a game-changer for our local heritage and economy. Not only will it preserve one of Wales’s most iconic landmarks, it will also create new opportunities for our local communities to enjoy, learn, and take pride in our rich history.

“While Margam Country Park is already a valued tourism destination, restoring and enhancing Margam Castle will elevate it into a landmark that draws even more visitors from across South Wales and beyond.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Neath Port Talbot as we create jobs, boost tourism and preserve our local heritage for future generations, and we are extremely grateful that the National Lottery Heritage Fund shares that vision.”

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “These wonderful projects demonstrate the astonishing breadth of heritage that people value and want to pass onto future generations.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players over the last 30 years, we have worked with those who care for heritage and helped transformed the UK’s heritage landscape, contributing to communities and the economy.

“Our funding benefits all parts of the heritage ecosystem, including visitors, volunteers and the communities which surround it, and I cannot wait to see what the future brings as we work to deliver our vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.”

