Heritage officer warns restaurant sign sets ‘concerning precedent’

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Allowing a family run Italian restaurant’s illuminated signs to remain has set a “concerning precedent” for protecting historic town centres, councillors have been warned.

Planning committee members were recommended to refuse retrospective planning permission for internally illuminated mounted fascia signs above a restaurant’s windows at their August meeting but instead rejected the advice of officers and agreed to grant permission.

Heritage officer Molly Edwards however told the September meeting she had been concerned by the decision to allow the signs at the Il Gusto restaurant in Frogmore Street in Abergavenny’s conservation area after she had recommended refusal. The council had threatened enforcement action which prompted the application.

‘Concerning precedent’

She said: “The proposed scheme is contrary to the work our officers do elsewhere in the authority and who work hard to ensure the design of replacement signage on both listed and unlisted buildings through enforcement work and negotiation.

“This sets a concerning precedent for the preservation and enhancement of our conservation areas.”

Ms Edwards said the council has a history of refusing advertising consent for inappropriate signs, which she said has been supported at appeals when applicants have unsuccessfully tried to overturn decisions. She cited the refusal of a sign at the Hikari restaurant, in St Mary Street, Chepstow, as the most recent example.

But Ms Edwards said only five applications have been refused since 2017 with the council seeking to work with applicants and negotiate.

Council development manager Andrew Jones, who said he wanted Ms Edwards, as the council’s “lead expert” heritage officer to address the committee, stated the planning department’s view is signs in conservation areas should be painted timber and those, such as restaurants, “reasonably expected to trade at night” should use external illumination.

Unhappy

Councillors said they were unhappy Ms Edwards was asked to brief them ahead of them having to formally consider the application again with a new recommendation, in line with their August decision, the signs should be granted advertising consent.

An additional condition to reduce the illumination of the signs at Il Gusto was included as part of the approval.

Independent Socialist councillor for Dewstow Tony Easson said: “We thrashed this out last time and it has been brought back to us for approval. I propose we accept the recommendation.”

Labour councillor for Magor East and Undy John Crook asked if it was “normal procedure” to receive the briefing and said: “We’ve already agreed a decision, why do we need extra information?”

Committee chair, Conservative Caerwent member Phil Murphy, said inviting Ms Edwards was “up to me as chair and I feel last time there was an opportunity that was missed.”

‘Unreasonable’

Labour member for Croesonen, Su McConnel, who in August said she admired the council’s heritage team but couldn’t support refusal, explained it “seems really unreasonable” to demand removal of the signs when the restaurant is opposite the brightly illuminated Tesco store.

“Decisions are on a case by case basis and this did not seem to be justified but does not detract from the work of the heritage officers and I feel there were very much special circumstances in this case.”

Wyesham independent Emma Bryn added: “With the Tesco opposite it is unsustainable to say they are not allowed (illuminated signs) at all.”

Mr Jones said there had “been a lot of discussion about the Tesco opposite” but said its illumination was due to its large windows while the decision over Il Gusto’s signs is limited to what can be allowed under advertising consent.

Devauden Conservative Rachel Buckler, who’d argued in favour of refusal, described the building, which isn’t listed, as “really important to Abergavenny” while vice chairman of the committee, Labour’s Dale Rook said he couldn’t support the application and would vote against approval.

The application was approved with 13 votes in favour, two against and one abstention.