Nation.Cymru Staff

A heritage railway is preparing to celebrate Christmas with a special steam train journey featuring independent Welsh ales, local food and live music from an award-winning singer.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway will host a festive finale for its Ales from Wales trains on Saturday 12 December, with tickets now on sale for the Christmas Special and every train in 2027.

The Christmas Special will combine steam travel through the Dee Valley with independent Welsh ales, food from local suppliers and live music from Georgie Hill, the award-winning vocalist who was the Railway’s most requested performer of 2026.

Taking place in the middle of the Railway’s Santa Specials season, the evening will begin with food served at 6pm, followed by Georgie performing live in the Llangollen Station Master’s Marquee before passengers board their evening train.

Georgie, who has built a strong following across north Wales and the north west of England, is returning following requests from passengers who enjoyed his earlier performance.

Jordan Edge, Catering Manager at Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Georgie back for our Christmas Special. He’s got a phenomenal voice, and he was easily our most popular performer of 2026.

“We had more people asking us to bring him back than any other musician, so it seemed only right that he should help us round off our first year of Ales from Wales.

“With Llangollen Station looking wonderful for our Santa Specials, a great meal at six, Georgie singing live on the platform and then everyone heading off on a steam train, it’s going to be a cracking Christmas night out.

“Whether you’re getting together with friends, planning a Christmas celebration with colleagues or just fancy something different, this is the perfect way to enjoy a festive evening.”

Independent Welsh Brewing

The Christmas Special will showcase three independent Welsh breweries: Purple Moose from Porthmadog, Hafod from Mold and Magic Dragon from nearby Wrexham.

Supporting independent Welsh producers has been central to the Ales from Wales concept since its launch in March, with the Railway also making a point of using local food suppliers.

Jordan explained: “One of the things we’re proudest of is being able to showcase some of the brilliant independent breweries we have here in North Wales.

“Purple Moose, Hafod and Magic Dragon all produce fantastic ales, and we want our passengers to discover and enjoy them.

“As a Railway, supporting other local businesses really matters to us. We want these events to be a celebration of the area, not just a train journey with a few drinks.

“That’s why we put so much emphasis on good food, great Welsh beer and live entertainment. It’s the whole evening that makes Ales from Wales special.”

Hogwarts

Since launching in March 2026, Ales from Wales has run every month, attracting positive feedback from passengers who have embraced its combination of steam trains, Welsh ales, food and live music.

Jordan said: “The feedback has been phenomenal. People absolutely love it, and we’ve had passengers coming back month after month, often bringing friends along.

“We know we’re not the first heritage railway to run Real Ale Trains, but we wanted to do something different by combining steam, great local beer, brilliant live music and really good food.

“There’s something exhilarating about it. The atmosphere is fantastic, and even the local vicar described the experience as ‘Hogwarts on steroids’, which made us laugh but really does capture the magic of these evenings.”

Following the success of the 2026 programme, Llangollen and Corwen Railway has confirmed that Ales from Wales will operate on the final Saturday of every month throughout 2027, with tickets now on sale.

Jordan added: “We’re really excited about what we’ve got planned for next year, but first we want to give 2026 the send-off it deserves.

“Our Christmas Special has everything that has made Ales from Wales such a success, with the added magic of Christmas at Llangollen Station and Georgie Hill back by popular demand.

“Tickets are now available for December and for every one of our trains next year, so people can get their friends together and start planning.

“We’d love to see plenty of familiar faces, along with lots of people trying Ales from Wales for the first time. It’s a brilliant evening, and we’re looking forward to raising a glass with everyone!”

Tickets for the Christmas Special and every Ales from Wales train in 2027 are available here.