Nation.Cymru staff

A volunteer-run heritage railway is set to begin a £5.6m redevelopment that will give it new engineering workshops, more accommodation for volunteers and a training hub for the local community.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has given the Talyllyn Railway in Tywyn the go-ahead to start work. It has awarded nearly £3.7m towards the project.

The first phase will turn Trefri, a house next to Tywyn Wharf Station, into volunteer accommodation and a community training hub. The house was built by Edward Thomas, a former general manager of the railway, and was acquired by the railway in 2018. TIR Construction, based in Penrhyndeudraeth, has been appointed to carry out the conversion.

Liz Porrett, the railway’s general manager for operations, said the legal and Charity Commission requirements had been met and the tender process for the first phase was complete.

“After years of hard work behind the scenes, it is exciting that people will soon see ‘spades in the ground’ as our plans start to become a reality,” she said.

Work on a new engineering works, carriage maintenance facilities and a paint shop at Tywyn Pendre is expected to start in 2027, after a separate round of tendering. The railway is also acquiring land east of Pendre station to store equipment displaced during construction. It plans to build a carriage shed on the site in a later phase.

The railway has secured a further £327,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund, £200,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation and £300,000 from the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Fund. Its own fundraising appeal, launched in 2024, has raised more than £545,000 towards a £750,000 target. Talyllyn Railway fundraising appeal

Trefor Roberts, commercial manager at TIR Construction, said the work would help support jobs at the firm, which employs more than 35 local tradespeople, including apprentices, as well as work for its local suppliers.

The Talyllyn Railway opened in 1865 and in 1951 became the world’s first preserved railway owned and run by volunteers. It forms part of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales UNESCO World Heritage Site.