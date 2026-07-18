Heritage railway to run steam trains despite national wildfire restrictions

Nation.Cymru staff

A heritage railway will continue operating steam train services this weekend despite national restrictions on steam-hauled trains, saying it has introduced additional fire safety measures to reduce the risk of wildfires during the current hot weather.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway said the restrictions announced by Network Rail apply only to the national rail network and do not affect independent heritage railways operating on their own infrastructure.

The railway said it would run its planned summer services while deploying a dedicated fire train to patrol sections of the line considered most at risk. The train will be equipped with pumps and firefighting equipment to respond quickly to any lineside fires.

Steam locomotives and trains operating on the line have also been fitted with hoses and fire beaters, while crews will monitor conditions throughout the day.

The announcement follows widespread media coverage of Network Rail’s decision to restrict steam-hauled charter trains because of the heightened wildfire risk during the prolonged spell of hot, dry weather.

Matthew Carty, head of the railway’s footplate team, said: “The recent restrictions announced this week relate to steam trains operating on the Network Rail network and do not apply to independent heritage railways such as Llangollen Railway.

“However, we fully recognise the current hot and dry conditions and are taking them extremely seriously. We’ve planned extensively for this weekend, with a dedicated fire train patrolling those sections of the line that present the greatest risk, while our locomotives are equipped with hoses and fire beaters and our crews remain vigilant throughout the day.

“Steam locomotives are at the heart of what we do, but operating them safely is always our first priority. Our volunteers and staff have a great deal of experience operating during periods of warm weather, and we’ve put in place additional safeguards to help protect the railway, our neighbours and the beautiful Dee Valley.”

Visitors travelling on Saturday will be able to ride behind two Great Western Railway steam locomotives – GWR Pannier Tank No. 7754 and GWR Heavy Freight No. 3802 – with the railway also running its “Ales from Wales” special train through the Dee Valley.

Passengers are being encouraged to book in advance.

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