Heritage site to close until spring to safeguard future

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A popular heritage site and birthplace of a famous Welsh composer is set to close until April for works to be carried out to safeguard its future.

Merthyr Tydfil Museums Service has announced that Joseph Parry’s Ironworker’s Cottage in Chapel Row, Georgetown has got funding from the Welsh Government for a major programme of conservation, accessibility and sustainability improvements.

The funding will help safeguard the future of the Grade II Listed accredited museum while creating new opportunities to share the stories of celebrated composer, Joseph Parry, Merthyr Tydfil’s ironworking heritage and the communities who helped shape the town during the industrial revolution.

To allow the work to take place, the cottage will be closed to the public from August 1 and is expected to reopen in April 2027.

The project will future-proof the historic building through essential conservation works, improved environmental controls, energy-efficient heating and lighting, enhanced security and refreshed exhibition spaces.

The plan is also for improved accessibility, new bilingual interpretation, digital experience and the reopening of the cottage’s historic garden as a learning and well-being space.

Kelly Powell, museums manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured this investment for Joseph Parry’s Ironworker’s Cottage.

“This project will allow us to improve collections care and create a much more accessible and engaging visitor experience with new opportunities for events, workshops and community spaces for learning and wellbeing.

“When it reopens, the cottage, the birthplace of Joseph Parry, will enable more people to rediscover his remarkable story from a Merthyr ironworker’s son to one of Wales’s most celebrated composers.

“New displays and interpretation will also place greater emphasis on the lives, skills and resilience of the ironworking families who lived and worked in Merthyr Tydfil.”

Councillor Brent Carter, leader of Merthyr Tydfil Council, said: “This investment is fantastic news for Merthyr Tydfil and demonstrates our commitment to preserving and celebrating the heritage that makes our County Borough unique.

Joseph Parry’s Ironworker’s Cottage is one of our most important cultural assets, connecting visitors with both the story of one of Wales’ greatest composers and the industrial communities that helped shape our town.

“The improvements will ensure the cottage remains protected for future generations while creating new opportunities for residents, schools and visitors to engage with our history. Although the temporary closure is necessary, the long-term benefits for the site and the wider community will be significant.”

Further updates will be shared on the museums service website www.cyfarthfa.co.uk throughout the redevelopment period, with reopening celebrations planned for Spring 2027.

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