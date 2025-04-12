HGVs to be banned from Severn Crossing due to safety concerns

National Highways has announced it is introducing a weight limit on the M48 Severn Crossing for heavy goods vehicles, due to safety concerns.

The restrictions, which will come into effect from 27 May, follow recent safety inspections that showed deterioration to the bridge’s supporting cables.

The new restrictions, which could be in place for up to 18 months, will mean that only vehicles weighing 7.5 tonnes or less will be permitted to use the crossing.

Emergency vehicles, gritters, recovery vehicles and scheduled bus services and coaches will be exempted from the weight restrictions.

Vehicles that surpass the weight limit will be diverted to use the Prince of Wales Bridge when travelling between England and Wales.

Last year, the M48 Severn Bridge was used by around 32,000 vehicles a day, including 3,270 which weighed over 7.5t.

These figures suggest that around 10% of the bridge’s regular traffic will have to be diverted via the M4 following the introduction of weight restrictions.

Safety

Programme delivery manager for National Highways, Chris Pope, said: ‘Safety is our number one priority, and this weight restriction is about future-proofing the bridge for years to come.

“Whilst the bridge remains safe, it was not designed and built for today’s levels or weight of traffic. Vehicles have got heavier and traffic levels have increased significantly over the last 60 years putting greater load on the cables.

‘As with all our structures, we will continue to monitor the bridge and ensure it remains safe for users.”

Local Conservative councillors Richard John and Lisa Dymock have urged the UK Government to work with relevant authorities to ensure repairs to the bridge can be undertaken quickly to minimise the impact on hauliers and other businesses.

Disruption

Councillor Lisa Dymock, whose Portskewett ward includes the Severn Bridge Industrial estate, home to around 40 businesses, said: “Many businesses in my ward, particularly smaller haulage firms and manufacturers, rely on the M48 for the efficient movement of goods.

“These businesses already face rising operating costs, supply chain pressures, and workforce challenges. Lengthier journeys, increased fuel consumption, delays, and congestion could deal a significant blow at a time when many can least afford it.

“Beyond the immediate disruption to freight and transport, the communities that rely on trade, tourism, and cross-border business relationships will also feel the effects.

“This announcement has come at a difficult time when the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge is routinely subject to significant delays due to resurfacing works, which are due to continue until at least August.

“If an accident resulted in the closure of the M4 bridge, hauliers would face a 95-mile detour up the M50 via Gloucester, so realistic medium-term solutions need to be considered.”

Significant harm

Councillor Richard John , Conservative Leader on Monmouthshire County Council, said: “The M48 Severn Bridge is a strategic arterial route between Wales and England and any prolonged partial closure could cause significant harm to the local economy.

“We need to see swift intervention from the UK Government to secure the long-term future of the bridge so it can continue to safely accommodate the demands of businesses and residents.

“Monmouthshire residents and businesses are now looking to government and the relevant authorities to work together on urgent mitigation measures and a clear timeline for inspections and repair work.”

In a statement confirming the restrictions, National Highways said: Traffic modelling suggests most HGVs over 7.5t using the M48 Severn Bridge have a destination within 50 kilometres of the bridge. This means the weight restriction will have a localised impact.

“We’re working with the haulage sector and regional stakeholders to help them adapt their operations.”

Concerns about corrosion and strength reduction in the cables suspension cables have resulted in several major assessments and interventions in recent years due to worries over corrosion and strength reduction in the cables.

Most recently, work which was conducted in 2022/23 and finalised in December 2024, showed that the main cables were deteriorating and confirmed they had had reduced in strength.

