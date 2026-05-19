Hidden hospice gardens to open for one day only

A children’s hospice in south Wales will open its private gardens to the public for one day only this summer as part of the National Open Gardens Scheme.

This June, Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice will be opening its private gardens around its hospice in Sully to the general public on Saturday 13th June.

Rachel Ritter, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, says: “This is a rare chance for members of the public to spend time in a very beautiful place that means so much to the children with life-shortening conditions and their families we support.”

Rachel added: “When a child’s life will be short, every moment matters. That’s why spaces for joy, reflection and togetherness are so important.

“So as well as enjoying our beautiful gardens this open day will also provide an opportunity for visitors to find out a little more about what Tŷ Hafan does and why.

“Set against the stunning backdrop of the Bristol Channel, Tŷ Hafan’s gardens have been thoughtfully designed to provide places of peace and beauty for everyone to benefit from, whatever they may be facing.

“There is huge array of flowers including roses and peonies, as well as shrubs and fruit trees. Children can play, families can pause and memories can be made.

“Our dedicated volunteer gardeners are also keen conservationists too and work hard to encourage and support wildlife to thrive throughout our grounds.

“Paul, Tracy, Brian, Dierdre, Frances, Helene, Jane, John, Kaye, Lauren, Paula, Kieron, Ruth, Roz, Victoria, Viv and Sian, our green fingers ambassador, have been looking after Tŷ Hafan’s gardens since 2000 and many of them will be on site throughout the open day.”

“I love being in the garden it really is a beautiful place,” says Kaye, one of Tŷ Hafan’s volunteer gardeners. “I also feel that I am doing my part to support the hospice and enjoy seeing the staff and families walking around seeing our work.

“It’s an honour to be included in the National Open Gardens Scheme this year and it will be nice to let more people see this lovely place by the sea.”

Tŷ Hafan’s gardens will be open between 10am and 2pm on Saturday June 13th. Pre-booking on the National Open Gardens website is necessary as spaces are limited.

Admission is £5 per adult while children under 16 are free of charge. Light refreshments will be available and a plant sale will take place too.