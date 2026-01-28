Hidden security cameras prevent railway cable theft

An attempted cable theft was stopped in its tracks with Transport for Wales working with South Wales Police and British Transport Police to prevent crime on the railways with successful arrests made.

In the early hours of New Year’s Eve 2025, hidden security cameras positioned along the Core Valley Lines (CVL) detected three individuals trespassing on the tracks near Pentre-bach.

The system alerted Transport for Wales (TfW) security teams, who coordinated a response with South Wales Police. Officers intercepted the suspects at the scene, who were then arrested on suspicion of theft. The case has now been transferred to British Transport Police to investigate.

Over 125 metres of cables were cut and removed with an estimated scrap value of £2,000.

The true cost of such thefts is significantly higher, with similar incidents last year costing the taxpayer over £750,000 in repairs, causing hundreds of hours of delays and cancellations to passengers.

With 99% of the South Wales Metro network now electrified, Transport for Wales is warning the public that cable theft now carries a significantly higher risk and all overhead line equipment and cables next to the railway must be treated as live at all times.

Loren Curry, Project Director for the Core Valley Lines, said:

“These arrests send a clear message that cable theft on our network will not be tolerated. Thanks to the decisive actions of our security teams and our strong partnership with police, we’ve prevented a significant theft.

“Cable thefts not only cost TfW and the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds in repairs, but they also cause major disruption for the communities who rely on our services. We hope this incident acts as a strong deterrent to anyone considering similar criminal activity.”

TfW continues to work closely with the BTP and reminds all passengers and local communities, especially those who live near the railway, to stay alert and report anything suspicious, such as broken fencing or people on the tracks.

Anyone witnessing any suspicious behaviour should contact the British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 for non-emergencies. If a crime is in progress, call 999.