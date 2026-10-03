High-calibre nominations inspire new award at Welsh Charity Awards

Nation Cymru staff

A new award recognising individuals who have made an exceptional and lasting contribution to Wales’ voluntary sector will be presented for the first time at this year’s Welsh Charity Awards.

The inaugural recipient has been named as Marco Gil-Cervantes of ProMo Cymru, for his 30 years of leadership and innovation in the voluntary sector – based in their offices at Bute Street, Cardiff.

The Graham Benfield Outstanding Achievement Award has been created in memory of Graham Benfield, who was Chief Executive of WCVA from 1989 to 2014. During his 25 years leading WCVA, Graham played a major role in strengthening Wales’ voluntary sector, championing collaboration and supporting organisations and communities across the length and breadth of the country.

As explained by WCVA Chief Executive, Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce: ‘Having received hundreds of high-calibre nominations for the Welsh Charity Awards over the years, we were coming to realise that we needed a new award that would recognise years of exceptional contribution and service.

‘Following Graham Benfield’s death last year, we all felt that the award should be in his name, and would hopefully serve as a fitting tribute to honour his legacy. It is clear why Marco is a fitting first recipient of the award, and I want to extend my warmest congratulations to him. He perfectly embodies Graham’s values – selflessness, integrity and unwavering belief in the power of people to create positive change.’

Marco is recognised for his exemplary leadership in voluntary organisations over the past 30 years. He grew ProMo Cymru into a 50-strong social enterprise, set up two helplines for young people, and raised £1.2 million to save Ebbw Vale Institute, which is now visited by 6,000 people a month.

On hearing the announcement, Marco Gil-Cervantes said: ‘I am truly honoured to receive the Graham Benfield Outstanding Achievement Award, especially as its first recipient, and especially because it comes from the voluntary sector. It’s recognition beyond my expectations.

“But I really want to make clear that it is the voluntary sector itself that creates the magic. It’s the volunteers and staff who go the extra mile, each and every day, who enrich the lives of so many people – including my own, and in more ways than I could have ever imagined, when I started out 30 years ago. I’m profoundly grateful for everything it has given me.’

The Graham Benfield Outstanding Achievement Award celebrates people whose contribution goes beyond a single project or moment, recognising dedication, leadership and a lasting commitment to strengthening communities and the voluntary sector in Wales. (The winner is selected by an independent judging panel.)

The award forms part of the Welsh Charity Awards, the only dedicated awards ceremony celebrating charities and voluntary organisations in Wales. The awards recognise the imaginative, caring and often transformative work being carried out by organisations and volunteers across the country.

The award, along with the other eight categories, will be presented at the Welsh Charity Awards 2026 at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Thursday 15 October, between 9pm and 11pm. Hosting the event will be BBC Wales Today presenter Jennifer Jones.

Expected to attend are Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality, Sioned Williams MS; Shavanah Taj MS; Anthony Slaughter MS; Dr Neil Wooding CBE, WCVA Chair; Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, WCVA Chief Executive; and Tom Jones, WCVA Vice President.

2026 Finalists

The winners of the eight award categories will be announced live at the ceremony.

Volunteer of the year (aged 26 years or over)

Annie Hutchings

Helen McCarthy

Mark Jones

Sponsored by Social Investment Cymru

Young volunteer of the year (aged 25 years or under)

Amélie Houghton

Annie Miles-Davies

Bowen Cole

Sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund

Fundraiser of the year

Faith in Families

Media Academy Cymru Ltd

The CAE

Co-Sponsored by Hedyn

Champion of diversity

AP Cymru The Neurodiversity Charity

Cybervists CIC

Motion Control Dance

Co-sponsored by Bute Energy

Use of the Welsh language

Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch

Barnardo’s Cymru Virtual Family Space

Meddwl Ymlaen Gwynedd a Môn

Sponsored by Darwin Gray

Most influential small organisation

Children’s Legal Centre Wales Ltd

Trefnu Cymunedol Cymru / Together Creating Communities

VIBE Youth CIC

Sponsored by Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales

Health and wellbeing

Eye to Eye Counselling Service

Single Parents Wellbeing

Tanio

Sponsored by Geldards

Organisation of the year

Awel Aman Tawe

Calan DVS

Cancer Research Wales

Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) North Wales

Seren Ffestiniog Cyf

Sponsored by The Open University in Wales

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