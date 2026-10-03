High-calibre nominations inspire new award at Welsh Charity Awards
Nation Cymru staff
A new award recognising individuals who have made an exceptional and lasting contribution to Wales’ voluntary sector will be presented for the first time at this year’s Welsh Charity Awards.
The inaugural recipient has been named as Marco Gil-Cervantes of ProMo Cymru, for his 30 years of leadership and innovation in the voluntary sector – based in their offices at Bute Street, Cardiff.
The Graham Benfield Outstanding Achievement Award has been created in memory of Graham Benfield, who was Chief Executive of WCVA from 1989 to 2014. During his 25 years leading WCVA, Graham played a major role in strengthening Wales’ voluntary sector, championing collaboration and supporting organisations and communities across the length and breadth of the country.
As explained by WCVA Chief Executive, Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce: ‘Having received hundreds of high-calibre nominations for the Welsh Charity Awards over the years, we were coming to realise that we needed a new award that would recognise years of exceptional contribution and service.
‘Following Graham Benfield’s death last year, we all felt that the award should be in his name, and would hopefully serve as a fitting tribute to honour his legacy. It is clear why Marco is a fitting first recipient of the award, and I want to extend my warmest congratulations to him. He perfectly embodies Graham’s values – selflessness, integrity and unwavering belief in the power of people to create positive change.’
Marco is recognised for his exemplary leadership in voluntary organisations over the past 30 years. He grew ProMo Cymru into a 50-strong social enterprise, set up two helplines for young people, and raised £1.2 million to save Ebbw Vale Institute, which is now visited by 6,000 people a month.
On hearing the announcement, Marco Gil-Cervantes said: ‘I am truly honoured to receive the Graham Benfield Outstanding Achievement Award, especially as its first recipient, and especially because it comes from the voluntary sector. It’s recognition beyond my expectations.
“But I really want to make clear that it is the voluntary sector itself that creates the magic. It’s the volunteers and staff who go the extra mile, each and every day, who enrich the lives of so many people – including my own, and in more ways than I could have ever imagined, when I started out 30 years ago. I’m profoundly grateful for everything it has given me.’
The Graham Benfield Outstanding Achievement Award celebrates people whose contribution goes beyond a single project or moment, recognising dedication, leadership and a lasting commitment to strengthening communities and the voluntary sector in Wales. (The winner is selected by an independent judging panel.)
The award forms part of the Welsh Charity Awards, the only dedicated awards ceremony celebrating charities and voluntary organisations in Wales. The awards recognise the imaginative, caring and often transformative work being carried out by organisations and volunteers across the country.
The award, along with the other eight categories, will be presented at the Welsh Charity Awards 2026 at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Thursday 15 October, between 9pm and 11pm. Hosting the event will be BBC Wales Today presenter Jennifer Jones.
Expected to attend are Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality, Sioned Williams MS; Shavanah Taj MS; Anthony Slaughter MS; Dr Neil Wooding CBE, WCVA Chair; Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, WCVA Chief Executive; and Tom Jones, WCVA Vice President.
2026 Finalists
The winners of the eight award categories will be announced live at the ceremony.
Volunteer of the year (aged 26 years or over)
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Annie Hutchings
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Helen McCarthy
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Mark Jones
Sponsored by Social Investment Cymru
Young volunteer of the year (aged 25 years or under)
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Amélie Houghton
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Annie Miles-Davies
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Bowen Cole
Sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund
Fundraiser of the year
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Faith in Families
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Media Academy Cymru Ltd
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The CAE
Co-Sponsored by Hedyn
Champion of diversity
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AP Cymru The Neurodiversity Charity
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Cybervists CIC
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Motion Control Dance
Co-sponsored by Bute Energy
Use of the Welsh language
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Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch
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Barnardo’s Cymru Virtual Family Space
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Meddwl Ymlaen Gwynedd a Môn
Sponsored by Darwin Gray
Most influential small organisation
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Children’s Legal Centre Wales Ltd
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Trefnu Cymunedol Cymru / Together Creating Communities
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VIBE Youth CIC
Sponsored by Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales
Health and wellbeing
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Eye to Eye Counselling Service
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Single Parents Wellbeing
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Tanio
Sponsored by Geldards
Organisation of the year
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Awel Aman Tawe
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Calan DVS
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Cancer Research Wales
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Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) North Wales
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Seren Ffestiniog Cyf
Sponsored by The Open University in Wales
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