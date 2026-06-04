High Court restructure will improve access to justice, top judge says

Callum Parke, Press Association Law Reporter

The creation of a new section of the High Court will improve access to justice and help ensure courts in England and Wales are “open and straightforward”, the Lady Chief Justice has said.

Baroness Carr, the highest-ranking judge in England and Wales, announced the creation of the Business and Property Division of the High Court on Tuesday, which will replace the current Chancery Division.

Under the current system, different types of high-value commercial and business disputes are handled by two different sections of the High Court.

The change, which has been led by judges and is supported by the Government, is expected to come into force in October.

It will establish a single division of the High Court to deal with commercial disputes, including legal rows over business, patents, trademarks, insolvency and bankruptcy, and other matters.

The new division will be headed by the Chancellor of the High Court, Sir Colin Birss, with cases heard at the Rolls Building in London and at courts in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle.

Baroness Carr said the current system “can lead to challenges” for people and businesses as they “may simply not know exactly where to start their case”, with the change providing “greater clarity” and improving “accessibility of justice for all”.

She said: “The legal system can sometimes feel complex, old-fashioned and difficult to navigate.

“It may be easy for those of us who are long in the tooth to understand, but I want to do everything in my power to ensure that our courts are open and straightforward for anyone who needs their services.”

She continued: “The creation of the Business and Property Division more accurately reflects the requirements of people and businesses today.

“Its clearer structure improves access to civil justice and reinforces the country’s position as a leading global centre for dispute resolution, crucially supporting economic growth as well.”

In a written ministerial statement, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Lammy said the change would strengthen the “international profile and accessibility” of the courts.

He said: “This historic modernisation will ensure the UK remains a global hub for corporate litigation.”

He continued: “These courts play a significant role in supporting the UK’s legal services sector and wider economy, with a substantial proportion of cases involving international parties.”