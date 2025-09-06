High Court rules planning approval for adventure centre unlawful

A judge has ruled that planning permission for an outdoor adventure centre near Ceibwr Bay in Pembrokeshire was granted unlawfully, following a legal challenge by campaign group Wild Justice.

The High Court judgment found that Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority (PCNPA) had not considered key information about potential environmental impacts before approving the scheme in October 2024.

The proposed development, on the site of a former bus depot, would have hosted activities such as coasteering, kayaking and wild swimming.

Protected species

Campaigners argued these could disturb protected species in and around Ceibwr Bay, which is part of the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation (SAC), the Pembrokeshire Marine SAC, the West Wales Marine SAC and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The cliffs are home to nesting razorbill, guillemot, fulmar, herring gull, chough and kestrel.

The bay is also a recognised pupping areas for grey seals, and otters are also frequent visitors.

The planning report considered by the park authority for the application conclude that following design revisions it was suitable for the location and complied with both local and national planning policies.

The report stated that the proposed centre was not expected to have a significant adverse impact on neighbouring properties, and that ‘appropriate planning conditions’ could be applied to address any remaining concerns.

Breeding bird survey

In his judgment, Mr Justice Eyre concluded that Natural Resources Wales’ 2024 breeding bird survey and position statement were not made available to the PCNPA’s management committee before its decision. He also found that the potential impact of coasteering on the chough population, a protected species in the Aberath-Carreg Wylan SSSI, had not been properly considered.

As a result, the planning permission was quashed. The application would need to be reconsidered if the project is to proceed.

The legal challenge was supported by local residents, who have opposed coasteering in the bay for more than a decade due to concerns over wildlife disturbance and lack of regulation.

Wild Justice welcomed the decision. The group said the ruling demonstrated that planning decisions affecting protected landscapes and species must be based on “sound evidence, not missing facts and flawed assessments”.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has yet to comment on the ruling.