Council spending millions to bring flats up to proper housing standards

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Council commits to spending £250 million over the next five years to improve out-of-date homes in the area.

Like many high-rise blocks of flats across the UK, Swansea’s Croft Street blocks no longer meet their necessary housing quality standards.

Swansea Council have already begun to combat this, spending £500 million on upgrading housing in the city since 2014.

Now they are targeting improvements for two high-rise blocks and the low-rise homes next to them on Croft Street.

New kitchens, bathrooms, and fire sprinklers will be fitted, and weather-proof cladding added to the exterior to improve energy efficiency.

New security systems will also be installed. The council said work would start this year and take around 18 months to complete.

Resident thoughts

A Croft Street resident said she’d heard that contractors could be on site from the end of September.

“A lot of things are going to get done,” said the tenant, who asked not to be named. “I can’t wait to get new windows.”

Another tenant said he welcomed the investment. “I think it’s a good idea, although I’ve only been here for nine months,” said the man.

The upgrade will include new landscaping and the refurbishment of a row of retail units facing nearby High Street. Garages on Croft Street will be retained as well.

The council has previously refurbished high-rise flats in nearby Matthew Street, and will move on to other blocks on Griffin John Street after finishing Croft Street.

Councillor thoughts

Cllr Andrea Lewis, joint deputy leader and cabinet member for service transformation, said: “Our tenants in Matthew Street have welcomed the changes completed to their homes. While it is inevitable there will be some disruption for tenants for a project of this size and complexity, our contractors will be doing all they can to keep it to the minimum possible and residents will be kept informed of progress at every stage. But we’re confident that when complete, residents will be proud of what’s been achieved.”

“The council has spent around £500 million over the past decade bringing its houses and flats up to Welsh housing quality standards. Further investment in council properties is taking place across the city with the funding for it, said the council, coming from tenants’ rent and Welsh Government grants, not council tax.”

