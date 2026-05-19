High school staff car park approved despite residents’ fears of disruption

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A high school has been granted planning permission for a new staff car park despite a petition by residents opposing the plans due to fears over traffic and disruption.

Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee approved the application this week for the formation of additional parking and associated works at a sports field at the Princes Avenue site.

Councillors unanimously backed the plans after Cllr Andrea Tomlin made the proposal to back the car park, which was seconded by Cllr Delyth Jones and voted through 17-0.

Despite concerns about loss of green space, the committee heard how the car park will only reduce the size of the field by about 8%.

While there aren’t any plans for lighting included in the application, councillors conceded it would be needed in future.

The petition signed by 88 residents complained of fumes, sounds, and lights that would “disrupt residents permanently”.

Residents also requested the car park be moved to the “other side of the field closest to the main road”.

A public speaker, representing those that had signed the petition, said: “This car park’s location would have a big impact on all residents’ daily living.”

The speaker also said there were several disabled people living nearby with brain injuries, mobility issues, and lung disease that could be affected by fumes.

They also said the car park could affect residents’ mental health and cause stress and “disturbance for everyone on the estate”.

Speaking in favour of the application, Charlotte Parry, the business and finance manager for Prestatyn High School, said the application was “not about increasing the number of vehicles coming into Prestatyn High School”.

Instead, she said it was “a strategic relocation of existing staff parking” to solve a “longstanding conflict between vehicles and pupil welfare”.

She said: “We are simply moving cars from one internal area to another to fix a layout that no longer works for the school or the community.”

She said cars were currently parked in a play area and that by moving the vehicles the school was “returning that land to the children”.

Cllr Delyth Jones said the application ensured “safety was paramount”.

Proposing that the committee backed the plans, Cllr Andrea Tomlin said: “I’m happy we accept this application. It makes sense for our town.”