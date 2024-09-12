High Street work ‘difficulties’ acknowledged

Liam Randall Local Democracy Reporter

A council leader has expressed his sympathy for traders following disruption caused by work to regenerate the city’s High Street.

Contractors started work to transform the heart of Wrexham city centre and three nearby streets in July this year.

Wrexham Council said the scheme to pedestrianise the High Street, York Street, Town Hill and Abbot Street would help to provide the “best possible experience” for businesses and visitors.

It will result in the installation of new paving, street furniture and trees, as well as more green spaces being created.

However, concerns have been raised by traders over the impact on their businesses, with road closures put in place on some streets.

The local authority was also criticised after Town Hill and Abbot Street were initially left out of the area earmarked for improvements.

Council leader Mark Pritchard has now thanked business owners for their patience, with the work expected to continue until the end of October.

The independent politician also stressed the long term benefits of the development during a media briefing held yesterday (Tuesday, 10 September).

Sympathy

He said: “The High Street project has been a bit difficult, and I’d like to give credit to Nigel Williams (lead member for economy) who’s had a lot to put up with.

“I was asked to go to a meeting with traders, and it was brought to our attention that Hill Street and Abbot Street weren’t incorporated within it.

“We did revisit it, and we spoke to officers to ensure the investment was put in to support those streets being done.

“It is difficult for traders, and they have my sympathy because of the disruption but overall, I think it’s fantastic when you go down to see it.

“Whenever we do a project of that magnitude, it’s going to be difficult, and I’d like to thank them for their patience.”

The High Street works have also delayed a ballot on plans to create a Business Improvement District (BID) in Wrexham.

A poll of business owners on whether to proceed with the initiative where traders pay an annual levy to fund schemes aimed at boosting trade was originally meant to take place earlier this year.

However, it was pushed back to October due to concerns that the way they voted could have been influenced by the disruption caused by the scheme.

In a report published last month, Cllr Williams said: “The decision was made to extend the timeline due to the changing landscape of the city centre over the coming months and years.

“The development of the High Street and making it a pedestrianised event zone to encourage alfresco dining is a huge change to the city, which will be transformational.

“From the BID’s perspective, the High Street is in the middle of the BID boundary which could potentially influence the ballot due to the extensive building work that will be taking place and the disruption to businesses.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

