Hilarious typo sends Welsh Sunflower Farm viral

An unfortunate typo has sent one of Wales’ leading sunflower farms viral, after closing its doors for the 2025 season.

Rhossili Sunflowers is one of Wales’ most visited sunflower farms, based on Gower. The beloved location’s original post said: “WE ARE NOW CLOSED

“We shit for the last time today ! Lookout 2026

“Thanks everyone for coming , has been great seeing and meeting so many great people and families. Love seeing everyone leaving the fields smiling and happy.

“Also seeing your four legged friends really kept me going after losing my dog Dave as a bit lost without him by me side this season

“Will have total raised Rhossili coastguard association tommorow so each and everyone of you have made a difference to this great cause ♥️🌊literally saving lives

“Also grateful supporting our family business as well as so many others 🙏 Also visiting Rhossili and gower has helped so may businesses from campsites to pubs , and provided work for lots of locals who we employ and contractors we use ❤️❤️🌻🌻🌻

“Nature will slowly take over now and feed so many birds and animals throughout the winter and provide such a great habitat , will keep.you updated

“Will update tommorow on total.”

“Already planning next year, but lots to do at the main farm at Gower Fresh Christmas Trees gowerfollpw us here as lots of videos as open soon for pumpkins then Christmas, where we have 51 reindeer ,uk biggest indoor winterwonderland and 300,00 Christmas trees ho ho

“As ever huge thanks to our amazing staff smiles and positivity all year 🌻🌻🌻🌻couldn’t be done without.”

Iconic location

Rhossili Sunflowers is located at the iconic Vile in Rhossili. They currently grow around 8 acres of sunflowers. Years ago, the Vile was famous for vegetable production, growing some of the best vegetables in the UK. Demand for this has declined, as has farming on the Gower. Now, most of the land is owned by the National Trust, some by local farmers, and the sunflower fields by Robert Morgan of Gower Fresh Christmas Trees.

The sunflower fields bloom yearly around mid-July, where nearly 400,000 sunflowers are grown. They grow over 10 varieties and colours, and being set with the iconic Worms Head and Rhossili Bay in the background makes for a great day out. From seeds to flower grown with love, they also offer Pick Your Own (PYO) sunflowers; visitors can pick bunches and take them home from the PYO field to make your own displays. The nature / Gruffalo trail, features 5 acres of sunflowers, and a trail amongst the sunflowers, where visitors can find animal wooden sculptures marked on trail cards as they wander around. Also nestled in the trail field is a sunflower arch and heart, where people line up to get their perfect sunflower pictures or even get engaged.

Reaction

Over 3,900 people reacted to the Facebook post featuring a misspelled ‘shut’, and its typo naturally sent people straight to the comment section.

Reactions to the post featuring the typo were equally, funny, with Jay Annal writing: “God help the 1st toilet you visit next year….”

Bethan George added: “Look out 2026 indeed, plenty to fertilise the fields.”

Paul J Davies wrote: “Is that how the sun flowers are so good every year? Home brewed fertiliser?”

Samantha Craig added “:If you have for the last time, it shows the Imodium is working.”

Noticing the error, the team wrote a new post this morning, but left the original post as it stood, no doubt for sh**s and giggles.

The charitable organisation, which has been fundraising for the local coastguard association, is now readying for a busy Halloween and Christmas, promising wonderful memories for young and old alike.

Find out more about Rhossili Sunflowers here or follow them on Facebook

