Hirwaun man jailed for eight years for multiple child sexual offences

A 23-year-old man from Hirwaun has been sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting to a series of child sexual offences involving 20 victims aged between 12 and 16.

Rowan Barnett-Davies, of Brecon Road, Hirwaun, appeared at Newport Crown Court on November 7, where he was sentenced following an extensive investigation by South Wales Police.

Barnett-Davies had earlier pleaded guilty to more than 40 offences, including 21 counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, 11 counts of distributing indecent images, and seven counts of possessing indecent, prohibited, and extreme images.

Police said the investigation began after intelligence was received suggesting that Barnett-Davies was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

His offending came to light on December 20, 2024, when West Mercia Police alerted colleagues in South Wales that he was allegedly communicating online with a 13-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother contacted police after discovering that her daughter had been exchanging indecent messages and images with Barnett-Davies, who had also sent her money.

Officers from the South Wales Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) attended his address the next day.

They found Barnett-Davies asleep in his bedroom with two mobile phones beside him. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Passwords

Subsequent searches of his home uncovered several more devices containing indecent images. Barnett-Davies provided officers with passwords to access the material, which led to the discovery of further evidence of his offending.

He was arrested again on March 19, 2025, on suspicion of additional offences, including possession and distribution of indecent images and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Following a detailed digital forensic investigation, police confirmed that Barnett-Davies had exploited 20 victims online. He later pleaded guilty to all charges.

Detective Constable Amy Partridge of South Wales Police said the case demonstrated the force’s determination to protect children from harm.

“The conviction of Rowan Barnett-Davies highlights our commitment to protecting children from exploitation,” she said.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to bring those who prey on the vulnerable to justice. The court’s decision sends a clear message that such despicable actions will not be tolerated.”