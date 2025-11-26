Historic 1790s seaside villa to go on the market

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic building and part of its surrounding grounds in south Wales are going on the market.

Vale of Glamorgan councillors have agreed to market The Kymin building in Penarth and part of the grounds for a long term lease.

At a council cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 20, it was agreed to advertise a 99-year lease purchase opportunity for the building and part of the grounds excluding the woodlands.

Back in 2020, cabinet offered The Kymin under a long lease agreement, but without any suitable interest expressed.

The Kymin has been declared surplus to the council’s requirements and it is now proposed to market the building and part of the grounds under a 99-year lease purchase opportunity.

The cabinet report says a clear boundary will be established between the Kymin Park and The Kymin House and Gardens.

The remainder of the grounds (the woodlands) that are not included in this disposal will stay under the control of the council.

Penarth Civic Society notes that “The present Kymin House was probably built in the 1790s as a seaside villa on the site of the previous farmhouse, and has been greatly modified over the years since.”

In terms of uses, the Penarth Placemaking Plan recommends that “the Kymin building may be well-suited for use as a café or restaurant with sea views, outdoor seating, and potentially upper-level accommodation.”

The plan also states: “Other financially viable uses may also be appropriate, though preference should be given to options that retain a public-facing element.”

The building returned to the Vale of Glamorgan Council in April 2020, following a tenancy agreement with Penarth Town Council an the building has been mainly empty since but an area to the north has continued to be used by community groups.

In September 2020, a cabinet report was considered for the disposal of The Kymin house and grounds by virtue of a 99-year lease.

Three bids were received but these were not considered to be acceptable.

A further report will be presented to cabinet with the outcome of the advertisement process in order to feed into any decision in relation to the disposal of The Kymin and grounds.

At that time, a decision will also need to be taken as to whether the council should proceed to advertise the loss of public open space that would be required by legislation.

Councillor Lis Burnett, the leader of the council, said: “This is about finding a more constructive and sustainable way forward for a much loved community space.”

Cabinet member and local councillor Ruba Sivagnanam said: “I am pleased to see that we are taking this forward because the house is in much need of refurbishment and I’d like to see it come back into use.

“People do see The Kymin as a very Penarth spot and an iconic place for many people in Penarth so public access would be important.

“I am really pleased to see that the woodlands will be separated out.”