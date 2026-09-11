Historic 18th-century farmstead spared after demolition plans refused

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A “rare” 18th-century farmstead has been saved from demolition after planners rejected proposals to knock it down.

Archaeological and historical experts had described the derelict Gelli Dywyll site at Cwm Cynfal as a traditional structure with “historical and archaeological importance”.

It was described as a building that was “increasingly rare” and “warranted preservation”.

An Eryri National Park Authority planning report noted it had been entered on the Historic Environment Register, as part of a “high-level thematic register of historic farmsteads, intended to inform future rural land management”.

The applicants wanted to demolish the building and lean to, and build a new replacement, two-storey dwelling and install a septic tank.

It was a re-submission of an application which had been rejected earlier this year. The report noted the applicant had “failed to provide substantive justification for the demolition and subsequent replacement of a traditional building,” and that the scheme went against policies.

The proposed two-storey dwelling, because of its “design and massing” would also “not be compatible with the capacity and character of the site and locality”.

It was again rejected at the planning authority’s meeting on Wednesday, September 9.

Reasons for refusal included the lack of justification for the demolition of a locally listed historic building, design and massing of the replacement dwelling and a lack of details to inform a habitat regulations assessment.

The property was described as now being “substantially deteriorated,” with “water coming in”.

The new build would be “significantly bigger” than the original property, and the plans were considered “out of character, dominant and detrimental to the area,” the meeting was told.

Harmful to character

Officers had concluded the plans would be “harmful to the character and appearance of the area” and that the design “failed to demonstrate a landscape-led approach”.

It was also noted that demolition of a building entered on the Historic Environment Register was “clearly contrary” to policy.

Given three minutes to speak, the owner said he was “privileged” to have Gelli Dwyll.

He said: “My aim is to rebuild it as a sustainable, agricultural unit and my full-time occupation.

“The existing farmhouse is in a dangerous, ruinous condition.

“A structural survey found that walls are lightly founded and would need four lengths of underpinning.

“Three contractors have advised me that the building is too unsafe to shore up and that any foundation work would likely cause further collapses, leaving very little of the original structure.”

It was subject to “regular flooding,” and was “unsuitable” for his family’s needs, he said. He noted that previous alterations “had removed most of its historic features”.

Cost of restoration

The cost of restoring the property would be “substantially higher than the cost of a new build,” he said.

“The proposed new building would be structurally sound, energy efficient and suitable for both my family, life and farming activities which include a meat processing facility, and is essential to the viability of my enterprise.”

Authority chair Cllr Ifor Glyn Lloyd said he had “a bit of experience in the field” having converted two buildings.

He said: “One of the most important things is to retain it in its context and looking at the scale and size of this application it stands out that it is too big, it is a bit ambitious I’d say.

“You can underpin it… but it takes time. I know this has been standing for centuries. In my mind, I would like to see the old building, it’s a good looking one, still standing.”

Cllr Louise Hughes said she was “inclined to approve” the proposal.

She said: “Yes, we need to protect the ethos of the national park, but it is also a working area, so what are we going to do, leave it to rot so we have another historical pile of stones?

“There are so many buildings that have fallen into the ground because nobody has got the money or inclination to do anything with them.

“It is short sighted to just refuse this…let’s not be too hasty in refusing.”

A vote was taken and a proposal to refuse was passed.

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