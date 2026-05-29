Historic 200-year-old pub set for office conversion

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A former town centre pub thought to be nearly 200 years old can be converted to offices after council planners gave the go-ahead.

The former Queen Victoria Inn is thought to date back to 1837 and is recorded on an 1840 Tithe map but has been vacant since May 2024 and had been operating on reduced hours for the previous two years.

Green Valley Care has now been given change of use permission to convert the pub, on Prince Street, Blaenavon, to offices and training rooms.

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Mia McAndrew said council planning policy sets out the criteria to be considered for the loss of community facilities including public houses but submitted financial details demonstrate the pub is “no longer viable”.

Her report, which approved the change of use application, said the policy had been satisfied as it was also shown it had been “actively marketed”.

Ms McAndrew stated: “Whilst the loss of this prominent pub is regrettable, there are other establishments in the town centre to cater for the local community. The proposed use would utilise the building and is likely to increase footfall in the centre. The change of use is therefore considered acceptable in principle.”

The pub signs will be removed while a handrail will be installed to the front of the building which the council’s heritage officer had no objection to but did ask a satellite dish on the side of the building is removed if no longer required.

The building is beside a council-owned public car park and the proposal is unlikely to increase its use, compared to the pub, while there is sufficient public parking in the area.

Ms McAndrew also said the change from pub to offices is considered “minor” in regards to Welsh planning policy on development in surface water and small water course flood zones and could be approved without a flood consequence assessment.