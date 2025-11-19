Historic agreement secures pay rise for health care support workers across Wales

Health care support workers (HCSWs) in Wales are set to receive a significant pay boost following the signing of a landmark agreement between trade unions, NHS employers, and the Welsh Government.

The agreement, negotiated through the Welsh Partnership Forum, addressed long-standing concerns that many HCSWs have been carrying out responsibilities beyond their original job descriptions without appropriate remuneration.

More than 6,000 staff, currently employed on the lowest band of the NHS Agenda for Change salary scale, will be moved up a level and receive payments for the extra duties they’ve been performing.

It follows an agreement secured by UNISON Cymru with employers and the Welsh Government recognising the workers have been consistently carrying out clinical roles beyond their job descriptions.

It acknowledges these responsibilities should have been paid at the higher rate (band 3).

UNISON encouraged the predominantly female and low-paid workforce to collectively submit formal grievances to their health boards, highlighting the work they had undertaken that would normally have been on a higher grade.

The union called for a Wales-wide solution and healthcare support workers in Swansea Bay added to the pressure on employers by voting for strike action with a huge majority, which ultimately led to their own pay victory.

UNISON Cymru head of health Tanya Bull said: “Thousands of low-paid healthcare support workers will savour this moment.

“They stood up for their right to be paid at the appropriate level for the job they’ve been doing for years.

“They’ve taken on their health boards and won. This is a triumph for people power.”

Vital

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says the change will recognise the vital clinical duties they perform and ensuring fair pay for their contribution to patient care.

Under the new framework, all eligible Band 2 HCSWs will be assessed and re-banded to Band 3 where duties align with the national profile.

Backdated pay and recognition payments will be provided to staff who have been performing Band 3 duties prior to re-banding.

The Welsh Government has also committed funding to support the implementation of this agreement across NHS Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board healthcare support worker Evie Fox-Byrne said: “Our work is vital in supporting patients and helping them recover.

“Health boards shouldn’t be taking advantage of staff to save a few quid. This is money we were owed, dating back years.

“Healthcare assistants have gone above and beyond for many years, so receiving this recognition brings much-needed relief and support to everyone involved.

“This will make such a difference to me and my family, especially my little daughter. I’m over the moon.”

Proud

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board healthcare support worker Caitlyn Utting said: “It felt energising to know that healthcare assistants in hospitals right across Wales were standing together against an employer that wasn’t paying us correctly.”

RCN Wales says it hopes the changes reflect a shared commitment to fairness, consistency, and valuing the workforce that underpins patient care.

Helen Whyley, RCN Wales Executive Director, said: “This agreement is a testament to the power of persistent, evidence-based advocacy.

“I’m proud that RCN has led their voice collaboratively to this effort. Our members have been clear for years that the system was relying on their advanced skills without proper recognition.”

“This is not just a pay uplift; it’s a long overdue correction of value, respect and fairness for a workforce that is crucial to safe and effective patient care.

“We will continue to hold employers to account to ensure this agreement is delivered swiftly and consistently across Wales.”

Jackie Davies, RCN Wales Board Chair and Vice Chair of the RCN Trade Union Committee said: “Our health care support workers have carried the weight of this injustice.

“Now it’s on the health boards to deliver this quickly. No delay, no excuses. Staff must get clear guidance, fair assessments and the pay they are owed.

“We welcome this agreement and are pleased that the Welsh government have stepped in to make sure that our members who have fought tirelessly for fair pay are finally recognised.”