Historic bridge between England and Wales to reopen to pedestrians

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Pedestrians will be able to cross a river between Wales and England once more when a bridge that has been closed since March reopens.

The Old Wye Bridge connects Chepstow to Tutshill and pedestrian access is to be restored from Saturday, June 20.

However vehicles will still be prevented from using the bridge meaning drivers will still face a detour along the A48 to make local journeys across the Wye.

The grade I-listed structure was closed to pedestrians, and cyclists, at the end of March after new cracks were discovered in its iron arch with vehicles having been prohibited from crossing since October.

Earlier this month Monmouthshire County Council, which is responsible for general maintenance of the bridge, said it was awaiting its latest structural report which would help it decide if the 210-year-old bridge could be reopened to cyclists and pedestrians.

It has now confirmed pedestrians will be able to use the pavement but has warned the bridge could be closed if temperatures exceed 30 degrees celsius. The bridge would also have to close if temperatures drop below minus three celsius.

Heras fencing that has been in place since the bridge was closed to pedestrians will now be repositioned to allow pedestrians to use the pavement and a one metre section of the carriageway on the upper side of the bridge. A photograph shared to social media had shown the fencing had been damaged by people attempting to gain access across the bridge.

To protect sections of the bridge, sections of the opened carriageway will be narrowed. In these sections, only the pavement will be open for pedestrians.

Councillor Catrin Maby, Monmouthshire County Council cabinet member, said: “We’re pleased to be able to safely reopen the Old Wye Bridge to pedestrians, restoring an important local link for our communities. This decision has been guided by specialist engineering advice and supported by ongoing monitoring to ensure public safety remains our top priority.

“We recognise how valued this crossing is for residents and visitors, and while further detailed checks continue, we will keep the bridge under close review and take any necessary action to protect those using it.”

The decision follows the recent report by specialist engineers, which confirms that, with ongoing digital monitoring in place, the bridge can reopen to pedestrians while further Category III structural checks are carried out.

A Category III check is the highest level of structural safety assessment, in which independent external engineers carry out a full review and analysis to ensure the structure is safe and fit for use.

However, the bridge will remain under close review and may need to be closed again if further deterioration of the cast iron girders is identified.

Specialist engineers have advised that the bridge should close during extreme temperatures, specifically if they rise above 30°C or fall below -3°C, due to the structure’s sensitivity to temperature changes and load.

Further Category III checks will take place alongside additional testing to assess levels of metal fatigue at critical points on the bridge, supported by remote electronic monitoring and modelling.