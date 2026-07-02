Historic bridge needs major repairs after wall collapse

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic Grade II listed bridge could undergo major strengthening and repair works after plans were recommended for approval.

Conwy County Council’s planning committee will next week consider an application for listed building consent for repairs to Pont Pengwern, near Llansannan.

The B5382 bridge, which carries traffic over an unnamed tributary of the Afon Aled between Llangernyw and Denbigh, has fallen into poor condition following the collapse of one of its wing walls.

Consequently “a temporary sandbag retaining structure” was installed in January 2025 to allow the road to reopen, but the council says permanent repairs are now needed to maintain the bridge’s “structural integrity” and preserve the “important road link”.

The proposed works include “vacuum grouting” the bridge’s internal structure, installing “pattress plates”, and adding a concrete slab and waterproofing layer.

Other works include rebuilding bulging sections of the structure and reconstructing the parapet walls.

Scour protection measures would also be installed within the river channel beneath the bridge. Because Pont Pengwern is a Grade II listed structure, the works require listed building consent under heritage legislation.

Planning officers are recommending councillors are minded to grant conditional listed building consent at next week’s meeting at Coed Pella, Colwyn Bay.

If approved, the application will be referred to CADW to decide whether it should instead be determined by the Welsh Government.

If it is not called in, planning officers would be authorised to issue the formal decision under delegated powers.

The application is being considered by the planning committee because the development is on council-owned land.

The planning committee meeting takes place on Wednesday, July 8.