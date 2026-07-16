Historic bridge set to reopen after major refurbishment

Nation.Cymru staff

A historic pedestrian bridge described as the only surviving example of its type still in public use is expected to reopen by the end of July after being closed for almost two years.

Inglis Bridge in Monmouth has been shut since September 2024, when structural engineers raised safety concerns about the Grade II-listed crossing over the River Monnow.

Monmouthshire County Council said major refurbishment work was now largely complete, with only final site clearance and the removal of the contractor’s compound remaining.

The bridge will need to close temporarily while those final tasks are carried out, before reopening to pedestrians.

The 90ft bridge provides a link between Osbaston Road and Vauxhall Playing Fields and is used by residents, schoolchildren, walkers and visitors.

It was closed to vehicles in 2018 but remained open to pedestrians and cyclists until the safety inspection in 2024.

The structure was lifted from its abutments and moved to a nearby field so repairs could be carried out without risking contamination of the river.

The work has included replacing the timber deck, repairing and repainting steelwork, carrying out masonry repairs, clearing debris and reinstating fencing, gates and signage.

An event was held at the site to mark the project nearing completion, attended by pupils and staff from Osbaston Primary School, Monmouth MP Catherine Fookes, Mayor of Monmouth Cllr Rob Barrell and senior councillors.

Monmouthshire council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “We know how important Inglis Bridge is to the people of Monmouth and understand how much residents have missed this vital link.

“We are delighted that the bridge is now close to being reopened and would like to thank the Ministry of Defence, the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales, contractors and all partners who have worked together to reach this point.”

Cllr Barrell said the bridge was both an important piece of local heritage and a vital route through the town.

“As the only remaining bridge of its kind still in public use, it is both a unique part of Monmouth’s heritage and a vital link for residents, schoolchildren and walkers,” he said.

“I would like to thank the MOD for providing the funding that made this project possible.”

Military camp

Owned by the Ministry of Defence, the bridge was built by the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers in 1931 as a link to the former military camp at Vauxhall.

It is a Mark II Inglis bridge, named after civil engineer Sir Charles Edward Inglis, who developed a lightweight, portable and reusable military bridge while serving with the Royal Engineers during the First World War.

The design remained in use by the British Army until the higher-capacity Bailey bridge was introduced during the Second World War.

Cadw granted the bridge listed status in 2011, describing it as a “very rare example” of an Inglis bridge and the only one known to remain in public use.

It was previously refurbished by the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers in 1998 and again in 2007, when it was reopened by the Duke of Gloucester.

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