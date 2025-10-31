Historic broadcast unearthed as BBC in Bangor marks 90 years

A remarkable piece of broadcasting history has resurfaced as the BBC in Bangor celebrates its 90th anniversary.

The speech by none other than the former Prime Minister, David Lloyd George was broadcast prior to the 1935 general election. The so-called Welsh Wizard took to the airwaves from Bangor to criticise the government of the day.

Professor Jamie Medhurst from the Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies at Aberystwyth University has listened to the broadcast: “It’s a very interesting speech that criticised the Government and its Ministers in which he talked about the shortcomings of the Government’s foreign policies.

“It’s great to know the BBC has a recording of the speech. It is an extremely important, historic broadcast.”

Following the former Prime Minister’s inaugural speech on the airwaves from Bangor, another special broadcast was due to take place on 30 November to mark the official opening of the Bangor studios, but technical difficulties – thanks to a fallen tree which broke a line between Aberystwyth and Bangor – meant it was postponed.

Therefore, the official opening and the start of regular broadcasting from Bangor was marked on 11 December with an interview with Mrs Grace Wyn Griffith who had just won first prize for writing a novel at the National Eisteddfod. Looking back she said the experience had been very ‘nerve wracking’ but admitted the staff were even more nervous.

From then on, the studio went from strength to strength. Today it is home to programmes for both BBC Radio Cymru and Radio Wales as well as a team of journalists who work for all news outlets including BBC News Online and BBC Cymru Fyw.

Garmon Rhys, Director BBC Cymru Wales said: “For nine decades, the BBC’s broadcasting centre in Bangor has stood as a cornerstone of broadcasting in Wales.

“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the visionaries who founded the centre, as well as to the countless contributors who have worked in front of and behind the microphone over the years.

“Today, Bangor remains a vibrant hub of creativity, with a wealth of content continuing to be produced and broadcast in both Welsh and English and now digitally.

“Supported by a strong team of journalists based in the city and across the wider region, the centre is a critical part of our output, and strengthening our connection with audiences across Wales. BBC Bangor is also a major provider of high-quality jobs and part of the growing creative industries sector.”

To coincide with the celebrations and to mark the importance of music in Bangor’s output over the years, there will be a special concert in Pontio, Bangor on November 15 with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and some of Wales’ best known musical artists.

Presented by Tudur Owen, the concert will look back at 90 years of music with its roots in BBC Bangor.

Beginning with the early years of y Noson Lawen, the Orchestra and their guests will play music taking the audience back to the war years and BBC Bangor’s time as home to the Light Entertainment Department as well as the sad story of the only BBC employee killed during the war, by a bomb dropped by a German bomber over Bangor.

There will be music from Radio Cymru’s early days to today, featuring performances from Georgia Ruth, Osian Williams (Candelas), Buddug, Ifan Davies (Swnami) and Ffion Emyr, with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales conducted by John Quirk.

Tickets are available from Pontio.